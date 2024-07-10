First reactions to Twisters praise Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones’s charisma and large-scale special effects

Audiences appear to be blown away by Twisters as social media buzzes with the first reactions to the high-velocity action film. The standalone sequel to the 1996 film Twister makes landfall in theaters on July 19, one week before Marvel‘s Deadpool & Wolverine puts a hit out on the summer box office. Thankfully, many reactions to Twisters are glowingly positive, with audience members praising Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar Jones’s on-screen chemistry, brilliant direction by Lee Isaac Chung (Minari, I Have Seen My Last Born), and thrilling special effects.

People across Twitter say Twisters feels like a “good old fashioned Summer blockbuster,” with adrenaline-fueled action, a predictable yet effective story, and compelling protagonists who make the wild ride well worth the price of admission. Several of those who have seen the film predict it will “blow the theatrical roof off,” giving cinephiles another reason to enjoy their local theaters’ air conditioning and salty concessions.

Didn't think I'd write this but #Twisters might just be my favourite film of the summer & one of faves of 2024. Thrilling and exciting in all the best ways – and tonnes of fun – as well as fab turns from Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glenn Powell, it's gonna blow the theatrical roof off!

Twisters is a very fun time at the movies! Glen Powell is so charming it should be illegal, TV on the Radio's Tunde Adebimpe is playing the Philip Seymour Hoffman part, Lee Isaac Chung keeps the spectacle grounded… something for everyone!



my review: https://t.co/bTt4js4CGp pic.twitter.com/oDjaAohYFn — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) July 10, 2024

The official synopsis for Twisters reads:

Edgar-Jones stars as Kate Cooper, a former storm chaser haunted by a devastating encounter with a tornado during her college years who now studies storm patterns on screens safely in New York City. She is lured back to the open plains by her friend, Javi (Golden Globe nominee Anthony Ramos, In the Heights), to test a groundbreaking new tracking system. There, she crosses paths with Tyler Owens (Powell), the charming and reckless social-media superstar who thrives on posting his storm-chasing adventures with his raucous crew; the more dangerous, the better.

As storm season intensifies, terrifying phenomena never seen before are unleashed. Kate, Tyler, and their competing teams find themselves squarely in the paths of multiple storm systems converging over central Oklahoma in the fight of their lives.

Twisters features an exciting new cast, including Nope’s Brandon Perea, Sasha Lane (American Honey), Daryl McCormack (Peaky Blinders), Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Nik Dodani (Atypical) and Golden Globe winner Maura Tierney (Beautiful Boy). From Amblin Entertainment, Twisters is directed by Lee Isaac Chung and is produced by Oscar nominee Frank Marshall (Jurassic and Indiana Jones franchises) and by Patrick Crowley (Jurassic and Bourne franchises). The screenplay is by Mark L. Smith, writer of the Best Picture nominee The Revenant. Universal Pictures will distribute Twisters domestically and internationally through Warner Bros. Pictures.

