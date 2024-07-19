Glen Powell honors the memory of Bill Paxton as Twisters carves a new path of destruction in cinemas

As Twisters churns and thrashes its way into theaters, one of the film’s stars, Glen Powell, is paying tribute to the late actor Bill Paxton, who helped make the first film a classic. Paxton starred alongside Helen Hunt in Jan de Bont’s 1996 action blockbuster as Bill Harding, an accomplished storm chaser on the verge of changing the way extreme weather patterns. Despite not getting along on set, Paxton and Hunt’s chemistry in Twister is electric, and the film would only be nearly as memorable with Paxton’s energy, bravery, and entertaining approach to the material. In a post on social media, Powell remembered the late Paxton, whom he worked with on the 2013 film Red Wing.

“As we release Twisters into the world today, I just wanted to look up and tip my hat to the legend that is Bill Paxton,” Powell shared on Twitter. “A great friend of mine who saw poetry in the natural world. His boots are impossible to fill, but this life is all about chasing the greats.”

As we release Twisters into the world today, I just wanted to look up and tip my hat to the legend that is Bill Paxton.



A great friend of mine who saw poetry in the natural world.



His boots are impossible to fill, but this life is all about chasing the greats.



🌪️❤️🌪️❤️🌪️ pic.twitter.com/Vlvpdfj4SG — Glen Powell (@glenpowell) July 19, 2024

Twisters is off to a great start at the box office after whipping up $10M in previews. Some analysts think Twisters could spin up close to $40 million during its opening weekend, but others at BoxOfficeMojo say it could carve a path toward $60-75 million.

The official synopsis for Twisters reads:

Edgar-Jones stars as Kate Cooper, a former storm chaser haunted by a devastating encounter with a tornado during her college years who now studies storm patterns on screens safely in New York City. She is lured back to the open plains by her friend, Javi (Golden Globe nominee Anthony Ramos, In the Heights), to test a groundbreaking new tracking system. There, she crosses paths with Tyler Owens (Powell), the charming and reckless social-media superstar who thrives on posting his storm-chasing adventures with his raucous crew; the more dangerous, the better.

As storm season intensifies, terrifying phenomena never seen before are unleashed. Kate, Tyler, and their competing teams find themselves squarely in the paths of multiple storm systems converging over central Oklahoma in the fight of their lives.

Twisters features an exciting new cast, including Nope’s Brandon Perea, Sasha Lane (American Honey), Daryl McCormack (Peaky Blinders), Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Nik Dodani (Atypical), and Golden Globe winner Maura Tierney (Beautiful Boy). From Amblin Entertainment, Twisters is directed by Lee Isaac Chung and is produced by Oscar nominee Frank Marshall (Jurassic and Indiana Jones franchises) and by Patrick Crowley (Jurassic and Bourne franchises). The screenplay is by Mark L. Smith, writer of the Best Picture nominee The Revenant.

Do you plan to check out Twisters this weekend? Let us know in the comments section below.