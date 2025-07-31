Twisters director Lee Isaac Chung in talks to helm Ocean’s prequel

According to Deadline, Twisters director Lee Isaac Chung is in talks to helm the Ocean’s prequel movie for Warner Bros.

The current screenplay is by Carrie Solomon and is based on characters created by George Clayton Johnson & Jack Golden Russell, but the plot is being kept under wraps. Margot Robbie’s production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, is producing the project. At one time, it was reported that Robbie would star in the film alongside Ryan Gosling, but current reports state that no cast has been set.

Jay Roach (The Roses) was once attached to direct the film, but it seems he’s off the project. Previous reports stated that the film would be set in 1960s Europe and feature Robbie and Gosling as the parents of Danny (George Clooney) and Debbie Ocean (Sandra Bullock).

Chung had a big success with the release of Twisters last year, which grossed over $372 million worldwide. The film starred Daisy Edgar-Jones as a former storm chaser recovering from a tragedy, who is convinced by a former colleague to help him chase a series of massive twisters rocking central Oklahoma. The sequel also starred Glen Powell, Anthony Ramos, and a pre-Superman David Corenswet.

In addition to the Ocean’s prequel, there’s another potential sequel in the works, which would bring back George Clooney, Brad Pitt, and a few other members of the original ensemble. Clooney teased the project back in 2023, saying, “ We have a really good script for another Ocean’s now, so we may end up doing another one. It’s actually a great script. ” The actor wouldn’t spill any other details, only to say that “ the idea is kind of Going in Style. ” The film Clooney refers to is a 1979 heist comedy starring George Burns, Art Carney, and Lee Strasberg as three friends who decide to rob a bank. It was reported earlier this year that David Leitch (The Fall Guy) was in early talks to helm the film, but nothing official has been announced.

