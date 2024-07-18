Ocean’s Eleven: The Greatest Heist Movie Ever Made?

Ocean’s Eleven is the best heist film ever made. Let me explain-

Say you’re fresh out of the slammer, you need money, and the only job prospects you have involve running back to the very lifestyle that got you locked up to begin with. Oh, and did I mention your wife also ran off with a rich casino owner? Yeah…Instant conflict anyone? Now, in a situation like this, there’s only one thing you can do. Round up the old crew for a job that promises to be properly epic, high stakes (literally) and of course perfectly stupid enough to excite your friends. So, if you’re looking to dive into the vault of cinematic treasures that is Steven Soderbergh’s Ocean’s 11, or as I call it, the greatest heist movie ever made- then let’s get into it.

Ocean’s Eleven is the 2001 remake of the Rat-Pack-led 60s original. That version is… a real sleeper. As in, I can’t keep my eyes open when I watch it. This film was directed by iconic minimalism filmmaker Steven Soderbergh and stars one of the greatest all-star line-up casts I’ve ever seen. George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, Bernie Mac, Matt Damon, Don Cheadle, Casey Affleck, Andy Garcia, Elliot Gould, and so many more! In this deep dive video, I explain why this movie stands the test of time over twenty years later and remains a classic (with it set to get a star-studded prequel soon). Check it out, embedded above!