Top Gun 3: Glen Powell says “fun stuff” will be announced soon

The long-awaited Top Gun: Maverick was an overwhelming success, earning rave reviews and grossing $1.4 billion worldwide, making it the highest-grossing movie of Tom Cruise’s career. Considering those box-office bucks, it shouldn’t come as any surprise that Paramount is developing Top Gun 3 with Cruise expected to reprise his role as Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell alongside Bradley ‘Rooster’ Bradshaw (Miles Teller) and Jake ‘Hangman’ Seresin (Glen Powell).

When the Top Gun 3 news broke, Glen Powell told Variety that his phone immediately blew up. “ People looked at me like I knew what was going on, ” Powell said. “ There is going to be some fun stuff being announced soon…but it was confidential to me. I talk to [Joseph] Kosinski, Cruise and Jerry [Bruckheimer] all the time. There is stuff happening and it sounds very exciting. I don’t know when I’ll be going back…I’m sure there is a jet waiting for me sometime in the future. “

Cruise has a number of projects in the works right now, including a new pact with Warner Bros., so there may be a bit of a wait for Top Gun 3, which I’m perfectly fine with. I’d rather them take the time to get it right rather than rush to get another sequel into theaters; and hell, we waited over thirty years for Maverick. We’ve got patience.

