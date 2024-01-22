Top Gun 3: Glen Powell says “fun stuff” will be announced soon

The long-awaited Top Gun: Maverick was an overwhelming success, earning rave reviews and grossing $1.4 billion worldwide, making it the highest-grossing movie of Tom Cruise’s career. Considering those box-office bucks, it shouldn’t come as any surprise that Paramount is developing Top Gun 3 with Cruise expected to reprise his role as Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell alongside Bradley ‘Rooster’ Bradshaw (Miles Teller) and Jake ‘Hangman’ Seresin (Glen Powell).
When the Top Gun 3 news broke, Glen Powell told Variety that his phone immediately blew up. “People looked at me like I knew what was going on,” Powell said. “There is going to be some fun stuff being announced soon…but it was confidential to me. I talk to [Joseph] Kosinski, Cruise and Jerry [Bruckheimer] all the time. There is stuff happening and it sounds very exciting. I don’t know when I’ll be going back…I’m sure there is a jet waiting for me sometime in the future.“
Cruise has a number of projects in the works right now, including a new pact with Warner Bros., so there may be a bit of a wait for Top Gun 3, which I’m perfectly fine with. I’d rather them take the time to get it right rather than rush to get another sequel into theaters; and hell, we waited over thirty years for Maverick. We’ve got patience.
Glen Powell will next be seen in Hit Man, an action comedy which will debut on Netflix this summer. “A mild-mannered psychology professor (Glen Powell) interested in electronics takes a sideline bugging undercover cops in sting operations, specializing in setting up phony hits,” reads the official synopsis. “When the usual undercover guy is suspended, he’s enlisted to pose as a hitman. He turns out to be a natural at undercover work, with the police using him to entrap people taking out contracts. Things get complicated when he falls for an abused wife (Adria Arjona) wanting to take out her husband.” Our own Chris Bumbray caught Hit Man at the Toronto International Film Festival last year and loved it, calling it one of the most crowd-pleasing films he saw at the festival. You can check out Bumbray’s review right here. Hit Man will be released on Netflix on June 7th.
