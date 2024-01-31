Miles Teller in talks to join cast of Antoine Fuqua’s Michael Jackson movie

Deadline reports that Miles Teller (Top Gun: Maverick) is in talks to join Antoine Fuqua’s Michael Jackson biopic.

Exactly which role Miles Teller is up for is unknown, but Deadline hears that he’s set to play an attorney, and Michael Jackson certainly had a few of those throughout his career. There’s no deal in place yet, but if Teller does sign on, he would join a cast that includes Nia Long as Katherine Jackson; Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson; Juliano Krue Valdi as young Michael Jackson; and Jackson’s real-life nephew Jaafar Jackson as the adult version of Michael. The biopic is currently in production.

Related Top Gun 3 is in the works at Paramount with Tom Cruise returning to the cockpit

Miles Teller is also expected to return to the skies in Top Gun 3. Paramount announced that they were developing another Top Gun sequel earlier this month, with Tom Cruise expected to reprise his role as Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell alongside Bradley ‘Rooster’ Bradshaw (Miles Teller) and Jake ‘Hangman’ Seresin (Glen Powell). Once Maverick passed the $1 billion mark at the box office, it was clear that the studio would be banging at Cruise’s door for a sequel, and even Teller started talking to Cruise about a follow-up. “ That would be great, but that’s all up to TC, ” Teller said in 2022. “ It’s all up to Tom. I’ve been having some conversations with him about it. We’ll see. ” Flash forward a year and a half, and it’s time to get those piss bags ready once again.