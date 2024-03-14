Eternity: Miles Teller, Elizabeth Olsen and Callum Turner to star in A24 rom-com

A24 continues its run (hopefully for the better of cinema) and it’s being reported by Deadline that Elizabeth Olsen, Miles Teller and Callum Turner are set to star in a romantic comedy for the blossoming studio. Star Thrower Entertainment partners with A24 for Eternity, which is set to be directed by David Freyne, who helmed the 2020 film Dating Amber. Olsen and Teller are also attached to the rom-com as executive producers.

The plot for the movie has not currently been revealed, but according to Deadline, “The film is said to be a romantic comedy where everyone must decide who they want to spend eternity with. A24 will handle the global release.” Freyne directs from a screenplay that was written by Pat Cunnane — a script that appeared on the 2022 Black List. A24 will be financing and producing the feature along with Oscar-nominated producers Trevor White and Tim White, who will oversee the project under their Star Thrower Entertainment banner, which has been known for producing such films as The Post and King Richard.

Meanwhile, Olsen is also set to star in Love Child with Charles Melton, which is the first film to be directed by Todd Solondz in eight years. Love Child follows Misty, a woman stuck in a loveless marriage to a brutish husband. “Junior, her precocious 11-year-old is her only consolation,” reads the description. “When Easy, a handsome vagabond stranger, appears, Junior hatches a plan to get rid of his father so that his mother can marry him instead. But things end up backfiring, so Junior comes up with yet another plan, this one even more devious, and with more disastrous—and unexpected—consequences.”

As for Teller, he is currently set to be in a fairly high-profile biopic about the King of Pop in Antoine Fuqua’s Michael. Teller will be playing John Branca, Michael Jackson’s powerhouse attorney and close friend. Teller joins a cast that includes Michael’s real nephew, Jaafar Jackson, in the gigantic task of portraying Michael, Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson, Nia Long as Katherine Jackson and Juliano Krue Valdi as Michael at a younger age.