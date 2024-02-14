Love Child: Elizabeth Olsen & Charles Melton to star in new Todd Solondz movie

Elizabeth Olsen and Charles Melton are set to star in Love Child, the first new movie from Todd Solondz in eight years.

Love Child follows Misty, a woman stuck in a loveless marriage to a brutish husband. “ Junior, her precocious 11-year-old is her only consolation, ” reads the description. “ When Easy, a handsome vagabond stranger, appears, Junior hatches a plan to get rid of his father so that his mother can marry him instead. But things end up backfiring, so Junior comes up with yet another plan, this one even more devious, and with more disastrous—and unexpected—consequences. ” The film has been in the works for some time, with Rachel Weisz and Colin Farrell once attached to the project back in 2021.

Todd Solondz is best known for Welcome to the Dollhouse and Happiness, and his last film, Wiener-Dog, was released in 2016. “ I am beyond excited to work with Elizabeth Olsen and Charles Melton on what will be a super fun and playful celebration of Hollywood movies, ” Solondz said in a statement.

Elizabeth Olsen added: “ I am a long-time fan of Todd’s work and to collaborate with him on this film is a true dream. “

Not to be left out, producer Christine Vachon of Killer Films commented: “ I’m thrilled to re-team with Todd Solondz on Love Child. We’ve worked together for many years now, starting with Happiness in the late 90s, and more recently with Wiener Dog. Love Child is yet another example of his singularity as a filmmaker – this dark, hilarious movie could only come from him .” In addition to Vachon, the project will also be produced by Cindy Bru of Volition Media, David Hinojosa of 2AM, and Ford Corbett of Gramercy Park Media.

Elizabeth Olsen starred in Love & Death last year, a Max mini-series which told the true story of Candy Montgomery, a housewife accused of murdering her lover’s wife. Charles Melton has received plenty of acclaim for his role in May December, which was loosely inspired by the Mary Kay Letourneau scandal. He even received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actor.