Miles Teller to play John Branca, Michael Jackson’s powerhouse attorney, in Antoine Fuqua’s Michael

Teller is officially confirmed by Lionsgate that he will be joining Colman Domingo, Nia Long and Jaafar Jackson in the massive undertaking of the King of Pop’s movie.

Earlier, it was revealed that Miles Teller of Whiplash and Top Gun: Maverick was in talks to join Antoine Fuqua’s Michael Jackson biopic, Michael. It was yet to be known as whom, but the speculation was that Teller would possibly play John Branca — Jackson’s high-powered attorney. Lionsgate, the studio behind Michael, has confirmed in a press release that Teller will, in fact, be playing Branca in the controversial musical biopic. Teller joins a cast that includes Michael’s real nephew, Jaafar Jackson, in the gigantic task of portraying the King of Pop, Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson, Nia Long as Katherine Jackson and Juliano Krue Valdi as Michael at a younger age.

The film is currently in production with Graham King, the Oscar-winning producer of such films as Bohemian Rhapsody, The Departed and The Aviator, on board as producer. The script comes from three-time Academy Award-nominated screenwriter John Logan. King would comment on the casting of Teller, saying, “Miles is a compelling screen presence, whom I’ve admired since watching him in Whiplash. He’s the perfect actor to capture John’s enigmatic persona. From our earliest development conversations, it was clear the emotional connection that John still has to Michael. He graciously allowed us to use him as a character in the film, and I’m thrilled that it’s Miles who will portray a relationship that extended over three decades, through Michael’s greatest triumphs and most difficult days.”

Fuqua adds, “Miles’ finely tuned skills as an actor are up to the challenge of playing a man who is being examined for the pivotal role he played in Michael Jackson’s life. He is the perfect actor to disappear into the role of John Branca.”

The press release also states that “Michael will bring audiences a riveting and honest portrayal of the brilliant yet complicated man who became known worldwide as the King of Pop. The film presents his triumphs and tragedies on an epic, cinematic scale — from his human side and personal struggles to his undeniable creative genius, captured by his most iconic performances. As never before, audiences will experience an inside look into one of the most influential, trailblazing artists the world has ever known.”

Michael will also be produced by the co-executors of the Michael Jackson estate, John Branca and John McClain. Lionsgate is distributing the film domestically, while Universal Pictures International will handle all territories apart from Japan, which Lionsgate will oversee.

Lionsgate and Universal Pictures International have slated the worldwide release for April 18th, 2025.