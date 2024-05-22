The Gorge: Scott Derrickson, Anya Taylor-Joy film earns PG-13 for intense sequences of violence and action

We don’t know very much about The Gorge , the latest film from Sinister, The Black Phone, and Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson. Announced a year and a half ago, it’s an Apple Original Film coming our way from Skydance Productions and has Anya Taylor-Joy (Furiosa) and Miles Teller (Top Gun: Maverick) in the lead roles – and it has just earned a PG-13 rating from the Motion Picture Association ratings board for intense sequences of violence and action, brief strong language, some suggestive material and thematic elements .

Taylor-Joy recently told the folks at Collider that she was drawn to The Gorge because “ I was really excited to work with Miles [Teller]. We’re all good friends, but we’ve been wanting to work together for a really long time. I think I was intrigued by the fact that it was semi genre-less in the sense that it was both a love story and an action movie. So, I was excited about that. “

Based on a spec script by Zach Dean, The Gorge is said to be a high-action, genre-bending love story . Collider reported that it’s a blend of mystery with action, sci-fi with horror, and a twist of romance. It centers on two soldiers (Taylor-Joy and Teller) who are tasked with guarding a seemingly never-ending gorge with one agent posted on either side.

Sigourney Weaver of the Alien, Avatar, and Ghostbusters franchises is also in the cast.

David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger of Skydance Productions are producing the film with Crooked Highway’s Scott Derrickson, C. Robert Cargill, and Sherryl Clark, as well as Zach Dean, Adam Kohlbrenner, and Greg Goodman. The film will be released through the Apple TV+ streaming service at some point, but a release date has not yet been announced.

With The Gorge complete, Derrickson will be turning his attention to The Black Phone 2, which was recently given an October 17, 2025 release date from Universal Pictures.

