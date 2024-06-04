Scott Derrickson and C. Robert Cargill sign first-look deal with Sony’s Screen Gems

Screen Gems has put out a whole lot of horror movies over the years, with titles including The Exorcism of Emily Rose, Don’t Breathe, Resident Evil, Underworld, Deliver Us from Evil, The Grudge, Carrie, The Stepfather, Prom Night, The Pope’s Exorcist, Insidious: The Red Door, and the recently released Tarot – and they’re making moves to ensure they’re going to be seen as a source for interesting horror in the years ahead. They’re working with Platinum Dunes on the “District 9 by way of The Purge“ werewolf movie Wolf Night and recently signed a first-look deal with Gary Dauberman that will see him “creating projects for himself while curating a slate featuring established and up-and-coming filmmakers.” Now Deadline reports that Scott Derrickson, the director of such films as Sinister, Doctor Strange, The Black Phone, and the previously mentioned The Exorcism of Emily Rose and Deliver Us from Evil, and his frequent collaborator / co-writer C. Robert Cargill have also signed a first-look deal with Screen Gems.

Derrickson and Cargill will produce feature films for Screen Gems under their Crooked Highway banner.

Ashley Brucks, the President of Screen Gems, provided the following statement: “ We first got to experience Scott’s talent with The Exorcism of Emily Rose. From then on, he and Cargill have excelled in reinventing the genre space by pushing boundaries and tapping into people’s deepest fears. They have an incredible ability to connect with (and scare) audiences. We feel lucky to have them here at Screen Gems and look forward to creating hits and breaking new boundaries with them at our side. “

Derrickson and Cargill added: “ We’re very excited to be joining Sony Pictures at this juncture and to be pairing with the incredible new team over at Screen Gems. Their commitment to giving thoughtful, intense, genre films theatrical distribution is in line with what we very much want to be doing both as a company and as artists. Our early work with them is already yielding exciting developments, and we look forward to making numerous great projects together in the years to come. “

Are you looking forward to seeing some “thoughtful, intense” genre movies from Derrickson, Cargill, and Screen Gems? Share your thoughts on this news by leaving a comment below.