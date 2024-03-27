Wolf Night: Jonathan Liebesman, Platinum Dunes werewolf film finds a home at Screen Gems

Earlier this month, it was announced that Platinum Dunes, the production company headed up by Michael Bay and Bradley Fuller, are teaming up with director Jonathan Liebesman – who they previously worked with on the Texas Chainsaw Massacre prequel The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning and their 2014 version of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – to make a werewolf movie called Wolf Night . Now Deadline reports that Wolf Night has found a home at Sony’s Screen Gems.

Michael Bitar is overseeing the project for Screen Gems, while Alex Ginno does the same for Platinum Dunes.

Screen Gems has put out a whole lot of horror movies over the years, with titles including Don’t Breathe, Resident Evil, Underworld, Deliver Us from Evil, The Grudge, Carrie, The Stepfather, Prom Night, The Pope’s Exorcist, Insidious: The Red Door, and the upcoming Tarot. They recently secured a first-look deal with Gary Dauberman, who worked on the two-part adaptation of Stephen King’s novel It, scripted the Conjuring Universe films Annabelle, Annabelle: Creation, and The Nun, co-created the 2019 Swamp Thing TV show, and wrote and directed Annabelle Comes Home for Warner Bros / New Line Cinema. At Screen Gems, Dauberman will “create projects for himself while curating a slate featuring established and up-and-coming filmmakers.”

Deadline wasn’t able to dig up much information on Wolf Night, but they did learn that the project is being described as “District 9 by way of The Purge“. Will Honley, whose writing credits include Escape Room: Tournament of Champions, wrote the screenplay with April Maguire. Honley and Maguire also have the sci-fi thriller Subservience coming our way.

In addition to The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Liebesman has also directed Darkness Falls, The Killing Room, Battle Los Angeles, Wrath of the Titans, and episodes of Halo and The Shannara Chronicles.

I’m of the opinion that there aren’t enough werewolf movies in the world and definitely not enough great werewolf movies, so I’m always glad to see another werewolf project moving forward. Here’s hoping this will be something we can add to the list of greats.

