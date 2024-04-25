Drop: Jeffery Self, Gabrielle Ryan cast in thriller from Blumhouse, Platinum Dunes, & Christopher Landon

Freaky and Happy Death Day director Christopher Landon was supposed to be heading into production on Scream 7 soon – but that project has turned out to be so troubled, he had to activate his ejector seat and get out of there. While he has since been replaced on Scream 7 by Kevin Williamson, he has been busy lining up other genre projects, signing on to direct the werewolf thriller Big Bad and the “fast-paced thriller” Drop . Coming our way from Blumhouse and Platinum Dunes, the production company team that has previously brought us the Purge franchise, Drop is moving forward first, and we’ve previously heard that it’s set to star Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus season 2), Violett Beane (The Flash), Brandon Sklenar (1923), and newcomer Jacob Robinson, who has a large following on his parent-run Tik Tok account. Now Deadline reports that Jeffery Self of Search Party and The Horror of Dolores Roach and Gabrielle Ryan of Power Book IV: Force and Bonding have also joined the cast.

In addition to the acting roles mentioned above, Self was a writer and producer on the Funny or Die series Billy on the Street and has written the books Straight People: A Spotter’s Guide to the Fascinating World of Heterosexuals, 50 Shades of Gay, Drag Teen, and A Very, Very Bad Thing.

Details on the story Drop will be telling have not been revealed. All we know is the “fast-paced thriller” description and the fact that the screenplay has been written by Jillian Jacobs and Chris Roach, a writing duo that has previously worked with Blumhouse on the horror projects Truth or Dare and Fantasy Island.

Blumhouse founder Jason Blum is producing the film alongside Platinum Dunes’ Michael Bay, Bradley Fuller, and Cameron Fuller, with Cameron being acknowledged as the person who brought the Jacobs / Roach script to Platinum Dunes in the first place. Sam Lerner serves as executive producer. Drop is set up at Universal.

Landon has a lot of experience working with Blumhouse, as the company was not only behind his films Freaky, Happy Death Day, and Happy Death Day 2U, but he wrote and directed Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones for them and wrote Paranormal Activity 2, Paranormal Activity 3, Paranormal Activity 4, and Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin for the company. I really enjoyed Freaky, the Happy Death Day movies, and Landon’s film Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse, so I’m glad to see him get something else together so quickly after Scream 7 crumbled around him.

Are you interested in Drop? What do you think of Jeffery Self and Gabrielle Ryan joining the cast? Let us know by leaving a comment below.