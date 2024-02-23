Drop: Meghann Fahy to star in thriller from Blumhouse, Platinum Dunes, & Christopher Landon

Freaky and Happy Death Day director Christopher Landon was supposed to be heading into production on Scream 7 soon – but that project has turned out to be so troubled, he had to activate his ejector seat and get out of there. Things are looking good for him now that he has escaped from that mess, as he recently signed on to direct the werewolf thriller Big Bad, and now Deadline reports that he’ll be directing the “fast-paced thriller” Drop for Blumhouse and Platinum Dunes, the production company team that has previously brought us the Purge franchise. Drop has even found its lead already: Meghann Fahy, who was recently seen on season 2 of The White Lotus.

Details on the story Drop will be telling have not been revealed. All we know is the “fast-paced thriller” description and the fact that the screenplay has been written by Jillian Jacobs and Chris Roach, a writing duo that has previously worked with Blumhouse on the horror projects Truth or Dare and Fantasy Island.

Blumhouse founder Jason Blum is producing the film alongside Platinum Dunes’ Michael Bay, Bradley Fuller, and Cameron Fuller, with Cameron being acknowledged as the person who brought the Jacobs / Roach script to Platinum Dunes in the first place. Sam Lerner serves as executive producer. Drop is set up at Universal.

In addition to The White Lotus, Fahy’s credits include The Bold Type, Just Add Romance, Miss Sloane, and the upcoming film Your Monster – which happens to star Scream (2022) and Scream VI‘s Melissa Barrera, who was fired by Scream 7 while Landon was still attached; not by Landon, but by executives at Spyglass Media.

Landon has a lot of experience working with Blumhouse, as the company was not only behind his films Freaky, Happy Death Day, and Happy Death Day 2U, but he wrote and directed Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones for them and wrote Paranormal Activity 2, Paranormal Activity 3, Paranormal Activity 4, and Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin for the company.

I’m a fan of Landon’s non-Paranormal Activity movies, so I’m looking forward to seeing how Drop is going to turn out.

Does Drop sound interesting to you? Let us know by leaving a comment below.