Drop: Violett Beane joins thriller from Blumhouse, Platinum Dunes, & Christopher Landon

Freaky and Happy Death Day director Christopher Landon was supposed to be heading into production on Scream 7 soon – but that project has turned out to be so troubled, he had to activate his ejector seat and get out of there. While he has since been replaced on Scream 7 by Kevin Williamson, he has been busy lining up other genre projects, signing on to direct the werewolf thriller Big Bad and the “fast-paced thriller” Drop . Coming our way from Blumhouse and Platinum Dunes, the production company team that has previously brought us the Purge franchise, Drop is moving forward first. We previously heard that it’s set to star Meghann Fahy, who was recently seen on season 2 of The White Lotus, and now Deadline reports that Fahy is being joined in the cast by Violett Beane (The Flash), Brandon Sklenar (1923), and newcomer Jacob Robinson. Deadline notes that child actor Robinson “became an overnight social media sensation in 2022 for his endearing commentary and amusing ruminations. His parent-run Tik Tok account, @keepupwithjacob, has since clocked over 2.4 million followers.”

Details on the story Drop will be telling have not been revealed. All we know is the “fast-paced thriller” description and the fact that the screenplay has been written by Jillian Jacobs and Chris Roach, a writing duo that has previously worked with Blumhouse on the horror projects Truth or Dare and Fantasy Island.

Blumhouse founder Jason Blum is producing the film alongside Platinum Dunes’ Michael Bay, Bradley Fuller, and Cameron Fuller, with Cameron being acknowledged as the person who brought the Jacobs / Roach script to Platinum Dunes in the first place. Sam Lerner serves as executive producer. Drop is set up at Universal.

Landon has a lot of experience working with Blumhouse, as the company was not only behind his films Freaky, Happy Death Day, and Happy Death Day 2U, but he wrote and directed Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones for them and wrote Paranormal Activity 2, Paranormal Activity 3, Paranormal Activity 4, and Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin for the company.

Are you interested in Drop? What do you think of Violett Beane, Brandon Sklenar, and Jacob Robinson joining the cast? Let us know by leaving a comment below.