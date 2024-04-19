Drop: Violett Beane joins thriller from Blumhouse, Platinum Dunes, & Christopher Landon

Violett Beane, Brandon Sklenar, and Jacob Robinson are joining Meghann Fahy in the fast-paced thriller Drop

By
Violett Beane

Freaky and Happy Death Day director Christopher Landon was supposed to be heading into production on Scream 7 soon – but that project has turned out to be so troubled, he had to activate his ejector seat and get out of there. While he has since been replaced on Scream 7 by Kevin Williamson, he has been busy lining up other genre projects, signing on to direct the werewolf thriller Big Bad and the “fast-paced thriller” Drop. Coming our way from Blumhouse and Platinum Dunes, the production company team that has previously brought us the Purge franchise, Drop is moving forward first. We previously heard that it’s set to star Meghann Fahy, who was recently seen on season 2 of The White Lotus, and now Deadline reports that Fahy is being joined in the cast by Violett Beane (The Flash), Brandon Sklenar (1923), and newcomer Jacob Robinson. Deadline notes that child actor Robinson “became an overnight social media sensation in 2022 for his endearing commentary and amusing ruminations. His parent-run Tik Tok account, @keepupwithjacob, has since clocked over 2.4 million followers.”

Details on the story Drop will be telling have not been revealed. All we know is the “fast-paced thriller” description and the fact that the screenplay has been written by Jillian Jacobs and Chris Roach, a writing duo that has previously worked with Blumhouse on the horror projects Truth or Dare and Fantasy Island.

Blumhouse founder Jason Blum is producing the film alongside Platinum Dunes’ Michael Bay, Bradley Fuller, and Cameron Fuller, with Cameron being acknowledged as the person who brought the Jacobs / Roach script to Platinum Dunes in the first place. Sam Lerner serves as executive producer. Drop is set up at Universal.

Landon has a lot of experience working with Blumhouse, as the company was not only behind his films FreakyHappy Death Day, and Happy Death Day 2U, but he wrote and directed Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones for them and wrote Paranormal Activity 2, Paranormal Activity 3, Paranormal Activity 4, and Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin for the company.

Are you interested in Drop? What do you think of Violett Beane, Brandon Sklenar, and Jacob Robinson joining the cast? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Brandon Sklenar
Source: Deadline
Tags: , , , , , , ,
icon More Horror Movie News
The Mickey Mouse / Steamboat Willie-inspired horror film Screamboat is set to receive a theatrical release in 2025
Screamboat: Mickey Mouse horror film will get a 2025 theatrical release
The Midnight Meat Train director Ryuhei Kitamura has signed on to trap people on an upside-down rollercoaster in Thrill Ride
Ryuhei Kitamura’s Thrill Ride will trap people on an upside-down rollercoaster
Sandra Yi Sencindiver has joined the cast of the Alien TV series to play a Weyland-Yutani exec in multiple episodes
Alien TV series: Sandra Yi Sencindiver joins the cast as Weyland-Yutani exec
Violett Beane, Brandon Sklenar, and Jacob Robinson are joining Meghann Fahy in the fast-paced thriller Drop
Drop: Violett Beane joins thriller from Blumhouse, Platinum Dunes, & Christopher Landon
View All

About the Author

15039 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest Drop News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles