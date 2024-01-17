Big Bad: Christopher Landon lines up werewolf thriller following his exit from Scream 7

One month after his exit from Scream 7, Deadline reports that Christopher Landon is lining up his next project, a werewolf thriller titled Big Bad.

Chandler Baker will pen the script for Big Bad, adapting her own short story which appeared as part of the anthology novel Creature Feature. The official logline for the story reads: “ The Strauss family is on knife’s edge. Sam is a resentful stay-at-home dad. Rachel feels the restlessness in her blood returning. Their children are getting out of hand. And a recent mudslide has forced the wolves out of the woods to look for food. As dusk falls and tensions rise, the family must come together to survive the night—from the threats outside and those within. ” Lionsgate is in advanced negotiations to acquire the package.

Christopher Landon was slated to direct Scream 7, which he was quite excited about. “ Just a big, heart-felt thanks to all the #scream fans for welcoming me into the fold, ” Landon wrote upon getting the gig. “ Horror has been my passion all my life. I promise to do Wes,Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin proud. And of course, a massive shout out to my friend and hero Kevin Williamson. Let’s go!!!! ” Unfortunately, it all came crashing down when Spyglass Media fired star Melissa Barrera after alleging that the actress made anti-Semitic comments following the attack in Israel and the invasion of Gaza. Jenna Ortega also dropped out of the film, citing scheduling conflicts with the second season of Wednesday.