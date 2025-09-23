Blink of an Eye: Christopher Landon reteams with Drop writers for a Netflix thriller

Freaky and Happy Death Day director Christopher Landon was supposed to be working on Scream 7 – but that project turned out to be so troubled, he had to activate his ejector seat and get out of there. While he has since been replaced on Scream 7 by Kevin Williamson, he has been busy lining up other genre projects, signing on to direct the werewolf thriller Big Bad and the “fast-paced thriller” Drop. Coming our way from Blumhouse and Platinum Dunes, the production company team that has previously brought us the Purge franchise, Drop reached theatres back in April. Although it didn’t catch the box office on fire, it was a solid thriller that was well received by a lot of viewers, including JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray, who gave the film an 8/10 review that can be read at THIS LINK. So, while we wait to see when Landon is going to move forward on Big Bad, it’s good to hear that he’ll be reteaming with Drop writers Jillian Jacobs and Chris Roach on a thriller called Blink of an Eye , which has been acquired by the Netflix streaming service.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but Deadline was able to learn that Landon came up with the story that Jacobs and Roach fleshed out into a screenplay. Landon will be directing the film and producing it alongside Brad Fuller, Cameron Fuller, and Michael Bay of Platinum Dunes. Blumhouse is not involved with this one. Before Drop, Jacobs and Roach worked with Blumhouse on the horror projects Truth or Dare and Fantasy Island, plus an unmade Magic 8 Ball movie.

Landon previously worked with Netflix on the 2023 supernatural comedy We Have a Ghost.

Since we don’t have much information on Blink of an Eye yet, here’s a reminder of what Drop was all about: First dates can be rough. In this mind-bending action thriller from the director of Happy Death Day, they can also be deadly. Violet is a widowed mother who has worked up the courage to go on her first date in years with a charming photographer named Henry. The cute couple’s killer chemistry is rudely interrupted by a series of anonymous drops to Violet’s phone showing a masked intruder entering her home and ordering her to follow a series of instructions. Violet must do exactly as she’s told or her loved ones will die. Her unseen tormentor’s final directive? Kill Henry. Meghann Fahy (The Perfect Couple) stars as the single mother and is joined in the cast by Violett Beane (The Flash), Brandon Sklenar (1923), Jeffery Self (The Horror of Dolores Roach), Gabrielle Ryan (Power Book IV: Force), and newcomer Jacob Robinson, who has a large following on his parent-run Tik Tok account. You can watch our interviews with Landon, Fahy, and Sklenar HERE.

