Interview: Meghann Fahy, Brandon Sklenar, and Christopher Landon talk Drop

The latest from Blumhouse surprised me. Drop is one of those flicks that you step into and realize that you are having lots of fun with. It helps that filmmaker Christopher Landon has crafted a taut little thriller. And he also happened to bring in the right actors. Meghann Fahy and Brandon Sklenar are terrific as a couple on a first date. You have a fancy, top-floor restaurant with one hell of a view. Add to that a series of threatening “airdrops” that send our heroic leading lady on a mission to save her family. It’s an exciting movie that is perfect for a date night. You can check out Chris Bumbray’s take on this engaging surprise here.

Earlier this week, we spoke to the cast and filmmaker behind Drop. First up, we spoke with Christopher Landon about his latest. He talked about bringing this technologically driven cat-and-mouse game to the big screen. He also had high praise for his two leads. I’d have to agree with him on this; they were delightful. And finally, with the recent announcement that Happy Death Day 3 was finally happening, he spoke about the excitement from the fans.

When I walked in and sat down with Meghann and Brandon, they instantly made me feel welcome. And with the setup in the room designed to be like a dinner date, it was incredibly charming and comfortable. The first thing I brought up was Brandon’s lack of a tie in the film, and that conjured up a whole lot of face and fabric discussion. They talked about how nice it was to work with each other, as well as their movie waiter, Jeffrey Self. It was such a terrific chat; it put me in the mood to click on another viewing of Drop.

Drop opens today, only in theatres.