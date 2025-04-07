Happy Death Day 3 is moving forward, finally

Happy Death Day (watch it HERE) and Happy Death Day 2U (watch that one HERE) director Christopher Landon let it be known as soon as Happy Death Day 2U was released that he had plans for a Happy Death Day 3 (which would be called Happy Death Day to Us ). But while Happy Death Day had earned a sequel by making over $125 million at the global box office on a budget that was just under $5 million, the third film hasn’t happened because Happy Death Day 2U only made $64 million. That’s pretty good for a movie that cost $9 million… but distributor Universal Pictures was apparently hesitant to make a follow-up to movie that made so much less than its predecessor. That’s why six years have gone by without the third film going into production – but now, Happy Death Day 3 is reportedly finally moving forward!

Our friends at Bloody Disgusting report that, while appearing at a double feature screening of the first two movies at the American Cinematheque, franchise star Jessica Rothe announced, “ The third movie is moving forward. ” Landon was also in attendance and confirmed, “ It is moving forward. ” They didn’t provide any further details.

Here’s a reminder of what happened in the previous two movies: In Happy Death Day, Teresa “Tree” Gelbman’s birthday is the worst day of her life, starting when she wakes up in a stranger’s bed. It’s also the last day of her life, ending when she’s killed by a psychotic killer with a knife. She’s dead. And then she wakes up in a stranger’s bed, it’s September 18, and she has to live it all over again . . . until she’s hunted down and wakes up, again, and again. It’s a Groundhog Day situation, only with murder, guns, and mean girls, and Tree’s only shot at living to see the next day is to relive the day of her murder, over and over, until she discovers her killer’s identity. Happy Death Day 2U picks up the story without missing a beat. Tree Gelbman thought she’d finally lived to see a brand-new day. But when she wakes up on her same birthday and an all-new psychopath in a mask is out to kill her and her friends, she’s going to find out that all the rules have changed. Death makes a killer comeback.

Landon has said that there was talk about turning Happy Death Day 3 into a three-part Peacock streaming event “years ago,” but that idea didn’t go anywhere. There have also been musings about a crossover between characters from Happy Death Day and another Landon slasher, Freaky. But Landon said that was just a fun thought that had been thrown around and there is no treatment in mind for a crossover. Happy Death Day 3 / Happy Death Day to Us is the movie he really wants to make, so here’s hoping we’ll have more news to share very soon.

Are you glad to hear that Happy Death Day 3 / Happy Death Day to Us is finally coming moving forward? Let us know by leaving a comment below.