Christopher Landon and Peacock talked about turning Happy Death Day 3 into a three-part streaming event

Happy Death Day (watch it HERE) and Happy Death Day 2U (watch that one HERE) director Christopher Landon let it be known as soon as Happy Death Day 2U was released that he had plans for a Happy Death Day 3 (which would be called Happy Death Day to Us). But while Happy Death Day had earned a sequel by making over $125 million at the global box office on a budget that was just under $5 million, the third film hasn’t happened because Happy Death Day 2U only made $64 million. That’s pretty good for a movie that cost $9 million… but distributor Universal Pictures was apparently hesitant to make a follow-up to movie that made so much less than its predecessor. Now, during an interview with SFX magazine, Landon has revealed that Happy Death Day 3 almost happened some years ago as a three-part Peacock streaming event!

Landon told SFX, “I didn’t write the script because I never want to count my chickens and get ahead of myself. But I was ready to go and start writing this, but then it was sort of like, it was weird. We had a lot of fits and spurts in terms of maybe we’ll do it. At one point they talked about it becoming a three-part event thing for [streaming service] Peacock, which was kind of weird. I was like, ‘Alriiiiiight! Whatever it takes.’ But then it went away and that was the last we ever heard of it – which was years ago. It’s been an interesting journey because both movies were financially very successful, so I think it’s left us and a lot of fans scratching their heads as to why we weren’t allowed to make a third. But I don’t control the purse strings, I don’t call those shots. That’s entirely up to Blumhouse and Universal, if they have an appetite or interest in it.

Landon has previously said that the problem wasn’t that the second movie underperformed, but that the first film had overperformed, “creating unrealistic expectations on the second film.”

There have also been musings about a crossover between characters from Happy Death Day and another Landon slasher, Freaky. But Landon said that was just a fun thought that had been thrown around and there is no treatment in mind for a crossover. Happy Death Day 3  / Happy Death Day to Us is the movie he really wants to make… so I hope he’ll get the chance to make it someday. Even if it needs to be a three-part Peacock streaming event.

What do you think of the (apparently scrapped) idea of Happy Death Day 3 being a three-part Peacock streaming event? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Source: GamesRadar+
