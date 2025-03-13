Christopher Landon teases “whole other genre” for Happy Death Day 3

While we may never get to see Happy Death Day 3, Christopher Landon continues to wish that Universal would give him the greenlight.

happy death day 3

Happy Death Day to you, Happy Death Day to you…The Happy Death Day series has been surprisingly well received based on just the first two entries, pulling off the task of essentially putting Groundhog Day in the slasher genre (without a killer groundhog…). But it has been over five years since the sequel, Happy Death Day 2U, was released, compared with the two-year gap between the first movies. So have the candles been blown out on the budding franchise or is there still hope for Happy Death Day 3?

Even though it’s been a long wait since 2021’s Happy Death Day 2U, director Christopher Landon still has ideas for what we would see with a Happy Death Day 3, telling Screen Rant that he talked to Universal years ago about how the third installment would differ. “I’ve had the idea for a long time. Jessica Rothe [who plays protagonist Tree Gelbman] and I have talked about it a lot. The beauty is that it’s not set on the same day, and it’s not in the same loop. So, if the opportunity should ever arise, and if Universal ever decides that they actually want a third because the fans do…But what’s interesting is that each movie kind of introduced a slightly new genre that we mashed in there. The third movie brings in a whole other genre.”

Chat of Happy Death Day 3 started when Happy Death Day 2U came out, with both Landon and Rothe totally on board. The problems, it seems, come in the vision that Landon has for how to conclude the trilogy, which would require a bigger budget than the first two movies. That would hardly break Universal considering the grand total for both is under $15 million (and they pulled in $190 million worldwide), but nobody seems to be giving Landon and his team a chance to put a bow on it, which he absolutely deserves.

Are you ready for Happy Death Day 3? Do you think it will actually happen or will it be too late at a certain point? Give us your take in the comments below.

Source: Screen Rant
