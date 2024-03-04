Wolf Night: Jonathan Liebesman and Platinum Dunes re-team for werewolf film

Platinum Dunes and Jonathan Liebesman, who previously worked together on Chainsaw and Turtles movies, re-team for Wolf Night

The folks at Platinum Dunes, the production company headed up by Michael Bay and Bradley Fuller, clearly love working with director Jonathan Liebesman. After working with Liebesman on the Texas Chainsaw Massacre prequel The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning, they had him attached to direct their reboot of Friday the 13th for a while – and even though Liebesman wasn’t at the helm of that one by the time it went into production, they did work with him again, on their 2014 version of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Now, a decade later, Platinum Dunes and Jonathan Liebesman are re-teaming for a werewolf movie called Wolf Night.

Deadline wasn’t able to dig up much information on Wolf Night, but they did learn that the project is being described as “District 9 by way of The Purge“. Will Honley, whose writing credits include Escape Room: Tournament of Champions, wrote the screenplay with April Maguire. Honley and Maguire also have the sci-fi thriller Subservience coming our way.

In addition to The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Liebesman has also directed Darkness Falls, The Killing Room, Battle Los Angeles, Wrath of the Titans, and episodes of Halo and The Shannara Chronicles.

In the early 2000s, Platinum Dunes was behind the reboots and remakes of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, The Amityville Horror, The Hitcher, Friday the 13th, and A Nightmare on Elm Street. Some of the other movies they’ve brought into the world include The Unborn, Horsemen, Ouija, Project Almanac, Ouija: Origin of Evil, A Quiet Place, A Quiet Place Part II, and Songbird. As mentioned, they also made The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, as well as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows. They teamed up with Blumhouse to produce all of the films in the Purge franchise. They were also behind the Purge TV show, and a few more TV series: Black Sails, The Last Ship, and Jack Ryan.

Does a werewolf movie from Platinum Dunes and Jonathan Liebesman sound interesting to you? Share your thoughts on Wolf Night by leaving a comment below.

Source: Deadline
