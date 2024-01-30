Tarot trailer: Jacob Batalon and Avantika horror film formerly known as Horrorscope coming in May

A trailer has been released for Tarot, a horror film starring Jacob Batalon that was known as Horrorscope and reaches theatres in May

We’ve been tracking the progress of a Sony / Screen Gems horror movie called Horrorscope for a while now. Last month, it was announced that the movie had been given a May 10th theatrical release date. Today, with the release date still a few months away, a trailer for the film has arrived online… and this trailer reveals that Horrorscope has undergone a title change. It’s now known as Tarot ! You can watch the trailer in the embed above.

Best known for playing Peter Parker’s best friend Ned in the recent Spider-Man movies (Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far from Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, with appearances in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame), Jacob Batalon plays the title character in the horror comedy Syfy / Hulu / Amazon series Reginald the Vampire, and also has a lead role in Tarot. He’s joined in the cast by Avantika (Mean Girls), Alana Boden (I Am Elizabeth Smart), Adain Bradley (Wrong Turn: The Foundation), Humberly González (Ginny & Georgia), Wolfgang Novogratz (The Last Summer), Harriet Slater (Pennyworth), Olwen Fouéré (Texas Chainsaw Massacre), and Larsen Thompson (The Midnight Club).

The film is based on a 1992 novel by Nicholas Adams (pick up a copy HERE). Anna Halberg and Spenser Cohen have written the screenplay adaptation and also make their feature directorial debut with Tarot, which will follow a group of college friends who after getting their horoscopes read, begin dying in ways connected to their fortunes. Are their fates fatal or can they change what’s written in the stars?

A collaboration between Screen Gems and Alloy Entertainment, Tarot is being produced by Alloy’s Leslie Morgenstein and Elysa Koplovitz Dutton, along with Scott Glassgold of Ground Control. Cohen and Halberg serve as executive producers. Scott Strauss, Michael Bitar, and Lariah Perara are overseeing the project for Screen Gems.

Cohen previously contributed to the screenplays for Extinction, Moonfall, and Expend4bles. With Halberg, he has written the upcoming movie Ivy and the podcast series Classified.

Have you read the Nicholas Adams novel, and are you looking forward to seeing the cinematic adaptation Tarot? What did you think of the film’s trailer? Let us know by leaving a comment below.