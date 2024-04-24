Intruder (1989) – Real Slashers

It’s time for a new episode of the Real Slashers video series, and with this one we’re taking another look at one of my personal favorites, director Scott Spiegel’s 1989 film Intruder (pick up a copy of the unrated Blu-ray HERE). I previously covered this movie with an episode of Best Horror Movie You Never Saw and Emilie Black wrote about it for WTF Happened to This Horror Movie. Now it’s Tyler Nichols’ turn to dig into it, and you can find out what he had to say about Intruder by watching the video embedded above.

Scripted by Spiegel (who wrote Evil Dead II with Sam Raimi) from a story he crafted with producer Lawrence Bender, Intruder has the following synopsis: It’s 10 pm and the employees of Michigan’s Walnut Lake Supermarket are in for a really bad night. The place is shutting its doors for good, and the night crew has a long shift ahead of them… longer than they think! The lovely check-out girl has a deranged ex-boyfriend, the store’s phone lines are cut, and the employees start dying in the most stomach-churning ways imaginable. A deranged killer is on the loose in the grocery store! Can anyone stop this murderous intruder?

The film stars Elizabeth Cox, Renée Estevez, Danny Hicks, David Byrnes, Eugene Glazer, Billy Marti, Burr Steers, Craig Stark, Ted Raimi, and Sam Raimi. There are also appearances by Alvy Moore and Tom Lester of Green Acres, Three Stooges regular Emil Sitka, and Bruce Campbell.

Here’s what Real Slashers is all about: Ahhh the ’80s. A simpler time where the blood ran red, the boobies swung freely, and the weed was copiously smoked. A time where rampant killers were simply excuses for excessive sex and over the top murder. Yes, we’re looking at an era where the slasher movie ran wild over cinemas everywhere. Today, we’re looking at “Real Slashers.”

The show is Written, Narrated, and Edited by Tyler Nichols, Produced by John Fallon, and Executive Produced by Berge Garabedian.

