Valentine (2001) Revisited – Horror Movie Review

A Valentine’s Day episode of the Real Slashers video series has just been released, and with this one we’re celebrating the holiday by taking a look at the 2001 slasher movie Valentine (watch it HERE). To hear all about it, check out the video embedded above!

Based on a novel by Tom Savage, Valentine was directed by Jamie Blanks from a screenplay by Gretchen J. Berg, Aaron Harberts, Donna Powers, and Wayne Powers. The film has the following synopsis: On Valentine’s Day in 1988, Jeremy, a geeky boy, is falsely accused by a girl of attacking her and trashed by others. In 2001, the girl is part of a group that begins to lose its members to a killer.

Denise Richards, David Boreanaz, Marley Shelton, Jessica Capshaw, Jessica Cauffiel, Katherine Heigl, Hedy Burress, Chelcie Burgart, Joel Palmer, Brittany Mayers, Kate Logie, Chelsea Florko, Sarah Mjanes, Fulvio Cecere, Daniel Cosgrove, Johnny Whitworth, Woody Jeffreys, Adam J. Harrington, Claude Duhamel, Wyatt Page, and Benita Ha star, with Marshall Virtue as The Cherub.

Here’s what Real Slashers is all about: Ahhh the ’80s. A simpler time where the blood ran red, the boobies swung freely, and the weed was copiously smoked. A time where rampant killers were simply excuses for excessive sex and over the top murder. Yes, we’re looking at an era where the slasher movie ran wild over cinemas everywhere. Today, we’re looking at “Real Slashers.”

The show is Written, Narrated, and Edited by Tyler Nichols, Produced by John Fallon, and Executive Produced by Berge Garabedian.

