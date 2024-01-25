Freddy vs. Jason (2003) Revisited – Horror Movie Review

A new episode of the Real Slashers video series has just been released, and with this one we’re looking back at a movie that gave us two iconic slashers for the price of one: the 2003 monster mash Freddy vs. Jason (watch it HERE)! Somehow it’s been over twenty years since that long-awaited match-up reached theatres screens, and you can hear all about what happened when Freddy Krueger crossed paths with Jason Voorhees in the video embedded above.

Directed by Ronny Yu (who previously worked with another iconic slasher on Bride of Chucky) from a screenplay by Damian Shannon and Mark J. Swift (with an uncredited polish by David S. Goyer), Freddy vs. Jason has the following synopsis: Get ready for the ultimate showdown! It’s been nearly ten years since Freddy, from the Nightmare on Elm Street series, invaded people’s dreams to exact his deadly form of revenge and murder. But now, his memory has been systematically erased by a town determined to put an end to Freddy once and for all. Until, that is, Freddy resurrects Jason, the equally iconic madman from the Friday the 13th series. Jason is the perfect means for Freddy to once again instill fear on Elm Street and start a new reign of terror. But as the bodies begin to pile up, he discovers that Jason isn’t willing to cease his murderous ways and step aside so easily. Now, with a terrified town in the middle, the two titans of terror enter into a horrifying showdown of epic proportions.

The film stars Monica Keena, Jason Ritter, Kelly Rowland, Chris Marquette, Brendan Fletcher, Katharine Isabelle, Lochlyn Munro, Kyle Labine, Tom Butler, Paula Shaw, David Kopp, Jesse Hutch, Zack Ward, Garry Chalk, Chris Gauthier, and Odessa Munroe, with Robert Englund as Freddy Krueger and, in a shocking move, since everyone expected the role to remain with Kane Hodder, Ken Kirzinger as Jason Voorhees.

Here’s what Real Slashers is all about: Ahhh the ’80s. A simpler time where the blood ran red, the boobies swung freely, and the weed was copiously smoked. A time where rampant killers were simply excuses for excessive sex and over the top murder. Yes, we’re looking at an era where the slasher movie ran wild over cinemas everywhere. Today, we’re looking at “Real Slashers.”

The show is Written, Narrated, and Edited by Tyler Nichols, Produced by John Fallon, and Executive Produced by Berge Garabedian.

What do you think of Freddy vs. Jason, and how did you like this episode of Real Slashers? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

