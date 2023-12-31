New Year’s Evil (1980) Revisited – Horror Movie Review

One of the great things about the slasher sub-genre is the fact that it provides movies to watch for pretty much any holiday that comes along. For New Year’s Eve we have films like the original Terror Train, Bloody New Year, and the film we’re covering with the latest episode of the Real Slashers video series: 1980’s New Year’s Evil (watch it HERE). To hear all about it, check out the video embedded above!

Directed by Emmett Alston, who crafted the story with screenwriter Leonard Neubauer, New Year’s Evil has the following synopsis: On New Year’s Eve, a famous TV punk-rock lady icon hosts a late hour countdown celebration of music and partying. All goes well, until she receives a strange sounding phone call. Lonely women wanting to celebrate the holiday become easy prey for a maniacal murdering misogynist whose New Year’s resolution is to kill women at every stroke of midnight.

The film stars Roz Kelly, Kip Niven, Chris Wallace, Grant Cramer, Louisa Moritz, Jed Mills, Taaffe O’Connell, Jon Greene, Teri Copley, Anita Crane, Jennie Anderson, Alicia Dhanifu, Wendy-Sue Rosloff, John London, John Alderman, and Michael Frost.

Here’s what Real Slashers is all about: Ahhh the ’80s. A simpler time where the blood ran red, the boobies swung freely, and the weed was copiously smoked. A time where rampant killers were simply excuses for excessive sex and over the top murder. Yes, we’re looking at an era where the slasher movie ran wild over cinemas everywhere. Today, we’re looking at “Real Slashers.”

The show is Written, Narrated, and Edited by Tyler Nichols, Produced by John Fallon, and Executive Produced by Berge Garabedian.

