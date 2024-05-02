Flesh of the Gods: Kristen Stewart, Oscar Isaac to star in ’80s vampire film from Panos Cosmatos

Six years have already gone by since the release of Mandy, which instantly became a cult favorite, and it looks like director Panos Cosmatos might finally be almost ready to go into production on another film. While it was announced in 2022 that he would be making a science fiction fantasy film called Nekrokosm for A24 and XYZ Films, that project remains in development. Moving ahead of it is the “hedonistic ’80s vampire thriller” Flesh of the Gods, which has Kristen Stewart (Love Lies Bleeding) and Oscar Isaac (Dune) attached to star.

Variety reports that WME Independent, CAA Media Finance, and XYZ Films will be presenting Flesh of the Gods to potential buyers at the Cannes Film Festival. Adam McKay and Betsy Koch of Hyperobject Industries are producing the film alongside Isaac, who is producing with Gena Konstantinakos through his company Mad Gene Media, which he set up with his wife Elvira Lind. Filming is expected to begin later this year.

Scripted by Se7en writer Andrew Kevin Walker from a story he crafted with Cosmatos, Flesh of the Gods is set in glittering ’80s L.A., where married couple Raoul (Isaac) and Alex (Stewart) each evening descend from their luxury skyscraper condo and head into the city’s electric nighttime realm. When they cross paths with a mysterious and enigmatic figure known as Nameless and her hard-partying cabal, the pair are seduced into a glamorous, surrealistic world of hedonism, thrills and violence.

Cosmatos had this to say about the project: “Like Los Angeles itself, Flesh of the Gods inhabits the liminal realm between fantasy and nightmare. Both propulsive and hypnotic, Flesh will take you on a hot rod joy ride deep into the glittering heart of hell.

McKay added: “This director, this writer, these incredible actors, vampires, choice ’80s punk, style and attitude for miles… that’s the film we’re bringing you today. We think it’s wildly commercial and wildly artful. Our ambitions are to make a movie that ripples through popular culture, fashion, music and film. Can you tell how excited I am?

How does Flesh of the Gods sound to you? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

