Weapons: Benedict Wong, Amy Madigan, Austin Abrams, Cary Christopher cast in Barbarian director’s next film

Benedict Wong, Amy Madigan, Austin Abrams, and Cary Christopher have been cast in Zach Cregger’s Weapons

By
Amy Madigan

Last year, New Line Cinema went all-in on a partnership with Barbarian (watch it HERE) writer/director Zach Cregger and the film’s producers at BoulderLight Pictures. New Line came out the winner in a bidding war over Cregger’s next film, a mysterious horror project called Weapons… which was, at one point, set to star Pedro Pascal of The Last of Us and Renate Reinsve of The Worst Person in the World. Pascal and Reinsve have both had to drop out of the project (Pascal so he can star in the Fantastic Four instead), but now we know the names of several cast members who will be on set when the film goes into production. We’ve previously heard that Josh Brolin (No Country for Old Men), Julia Garner (Ozark), and Alden Ehrenreich (Solo) are in the cast. Now Deadline reveals that they’re joined by Benedict Wong (Doctor Strange), Amy Madigan (Antlers), Austin Abrams (Euphoria), and Cary Christopher (Days of Our Lives).

Details on the characters the cast members will be playing are being kept under wraps. In fact, most details about Weapons are shrouded in mystery. It has been said that it’s “an interrelated, multistory horror epic” that’s tonally in the vein of Paul Thomas Anderson’s Magnolia, and The Hollywood Reporter adds that the story revolves around the disappearance of high schoolers in a small town.

Cregger wrote the Weapons screenplay and will be directing the film. He’s also producing it with Roy Lee and Miri Yoon of Vertigo and J.D. Lifshitz and Raphael Margules of BoulderLight Pictures.

New Line Cinema is paying Cregger a sum in the eight figure range to make this movie. When they won the bidding war over the rights, New Line’s president and CCO Richard Brener released the following statement: “Zach proved with Barbarian that he can create a visceral theatrical experience for audiences and that he commands every tool in the filmmaker toolbelt. We couldn’t be happier that he, Roy [Lee] and Miri [Yoon], and J.D. [Lifshitz]and Rafi [Margules] chose New Line to be the home of his next film, and hope it is the first of many to come.

In addition to working with them on Weapons, New Line signed a first look deal with BoulderLight Pictures, tasking the company with developing high concept genre projects for them, and they gave a greenlight to the thriller Companion, produced by BoulderLight and Cregger.

Are you interested in Weapons? What do you think of the cast Cregger has assembled for the film? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Source: Deadline
Tags: , , , , , , , ,
icon More Horror Movie News
Fresh off the success of Godzilla x Kong, Adam Wingard and Simon Barrett are doing something in the vein of You're Next and The Guest
Onslaught: Adam Wingard, Simon Barrett reteam for film in the vein of You’re Next and The Guest
11817: Louis Leterrier sci-fi horror film will trap a family in their home indefinitely
Benedict Wong, Amy Madigan, Austin Abrams, and Cary Christopher have been cast in Zach Cregger's Weapons
Weapons: Benedict Wong, Amy Madigan, Austin Abrams, Cary Christopher cast in Barbarian director’s next film
Fans who want to see Chucky season 4 get the greenlight can show their support by calling a number and sharing an image
Want to see Chucky season 4? Here’s how to show your support for the TV series
View All

About the Author

15129 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest Weapons News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles