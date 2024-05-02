High Tension (2003) – The Best Scene

After taking a look back at House II: The Second Story (a favorite of mine since childhood), House of 1000 Corpses (which celebrated its 20th anniversary last year), the awesomeness of Tales from the Crypt Presents: Demon Knight, the leg smashing in the Stephen King adaptation Misery, three separate moments from John Carpenter’s Big Trouble in Little China, the “Jason vs. Tina” battle in Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood, the “all hell breaks loose” sequence from the start of Zack Snyder’s Dawn of the Dead remake, the opening sequence of Pitch Black, and the “Burn” scene from The Crow (which not only turns 30 this year, but is also getting a remake), JoBlo’s own Lance Vlcek is continuing his The Best Scene video series with a look at a moment from genre regular Alexandre Aja‘s breakthrough film High Tension (watch it HERE). To find out which scene Lance chose as the best, check out the video embedded above!

Directed by Aja from a screenplay he wrote with Grégory Levasseur, High Tension has the following synopsis: A beautiful young Frenchwoman, Alex, travels out to the country to visit her family and brings along her friend Marie. Soon after they get settled in the secluded home, Alex’s parents are brutally attacked by a psychotic truck driver, who proceeds to stalk the two women as well. When the killer kidnaps Alex in his truck, Marie hides in the back to try and rescue her, but the bloodshed is far from over. The French production is also known as Haute tension in France and Switchblade Romance in some countries.

Cécile de France, Maïwenn, Philippe Nahon, Andrei Finti, Oana Pellea, Franck Khalfoun, and Marco Claudiu Pascu star.

Are you a fan of High Tension? What did you think of this best scene video? Let us know by leaving a comment below… and if this isn’t what you would have picked as the best scene, let us know which scene you think is the best one in the movie.

