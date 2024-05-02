Onslaught: Adam Wingard, Simon Barrett reteam for film in the vein of You’re Next and The Guest

Fresh off the success of Godzilla x Kong, Adam Wingard and Simon Barrett are doing something in the vein of You’re Next and The Guest

Fresh off the success of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and with Face/Off 2 in development, director Adam Wingard and screenwriter Simon Barrett have just set up another project together – but this isn’t another entry in an established, blockbuster-level property. Instead, Wingard and Barrett are going back to their roots with this one. Deadline reports that their new project, which is called Onslaught , is “in the vein of Wingard and Barrett’s cult classics like The Guest and You’re Next.“

As they note, Wingard and Barrett made the horror thrillers You’re Next (2011) and The Guest (2014) together before they ventured into franchise territory with the 2016 Blair Witch movie. They also made the 2010 horror film A Horrible Way to Die together, and while that movie does have its own cult following, the cult isn’t as large as the ones that follow You’re Next and The Guest.

A24 has come out the winner of a competitive auction over the rights to make Onslaught, beating several studios in the process. A24 will be producing the film with Aaron Ryder and Andrew Swett of Ryder Picture Company, Alexander Black of Lyrical Media, and Barrett. Wingard will also be producing alongside Jeremy Platt, under their new shingle Breakaway Civilization. Lyrical’s Jon Rosenberg and Natalie Sellers serve as executive producers.

Lyrical Media and A24 are co-financing the project and A24 will handle worldwide distribution. Onslaught is expected to go into production this fall.

Details on the plot are being kept under wraps. So let’s revisit the synopses of previous Wingard / Barrett collaborations. A Horrible Way to Die told the following story: An escaped murderer is in pursuit of his ex-girlfriend, who has fled to start a new life in a small town.

You’re Next: When the Davison family comes under attack during their wedding anniversary getaway, the gang of mysterious killers soon learns that one of the victims harbors a secret talent for fighting back.

The Guest: A soldier introduces himself to the Peterson family, claiming to be a friend of their son who died in action. After the young man is welcomed into their home, a series of accidental deaths seem to be connected to his presence.

I’m a fan of those movies, so I’m glad to see Wingard and Barrett doing something in that vein again before they get back to the blockbusters.

Are you interested in Onslaught? Let us know by leaving a comment below.