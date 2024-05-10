Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire Blu-ray and 4K UHD details are released

Audiences will soon get to bring home the mayhem as details for the physical media release of Godzilla X Kong have been unveiled.

Get ready to bring the roaring and fighting to your home theaters as Blu-ray.com has now released the details for Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire. The monster mash from Adam Wingard was a kaiju-sized hit that has Warner Bros. excited for more MonsterVerse films. The physical media website has revealed the specs for the Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD releases, as well as a peek at the limited edition steelbook copy that will also be available wherever retailers sell movies. These releases will be available on June 11.

The studio’s release reads,

“The epic battle continues! Legendary Pictures’ cinematic Monsterverse follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new adventure that pits the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence—and our own. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire delves further into the histories of these Titans and their origins, as well as the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.”

Once again at the helm is director Adam Wingard. The film stars Rebecca Hall (Godzilla vs. Kong, The Night House), Brian Tyree Henry (Godzilla vs. Kong, Bullet Train), Dan Stevens (Gaslit, Legion, Beauty and the Beast), Kaylee Hottle (Godzilla vs. Kong), Alex Ferns (The Batman, Wrath of Man, Chornobyl) and Fala Chen (Irma Vep, Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings).

The screenplay is by Terry Rossio (Godzilla vs. Kong, the Pirates of the Caribbean series) and Simon Barrett (You’re Next) and Jeremy Slater (Moon Knight), from a story by Rossio & Wingard & Barrett, based on the character Godzilla owned and created by TOHO Co., Ltd.. The film is produced by Mary Parent, Alex Garcia, Eric Mcleod, Thomas Tull, Jon Jashni and Brian Rogers. The executive producers are Wingard, Jen Conroy, Jay Ashenfelter, Yoshimitsu Banno, Kenji Okuhira.

Once again, Wingard is collaborating with director of photography Ben Seresin (Godzilla vs. Kong, World War Z), production designer Tom Hammock (Godzilla vs. Kong, X, The Guest), editor Josh Schaeffer (Godzilla vs. Kong, Molly’s Game), costume designer Emily Seresin (The Invisible Man, Top of the Lake). The composers are Tom Holkenborg (Godzilla vs. Kong, Mad Max: Fury Road) and Antonio Di Iorio (additional music on Godzilla vs. Kong, the Sonic the Hedgehog films).

Special Features and Technical Specs: