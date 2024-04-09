Godzilla x Kong success has Legendary feeling good about the future of the MonsterVerse

A decade ago, Legendary Pictures secured the rights to Godzilla and other characters owned and created by the Japanese company Toho so they could launch a cinematic universe they call the MonsterVerse – and they also secured the rights to the King Kong character so he could be part of their MonsterVerse as well. Things got started with Godzilla in 2014, and since then the universe has expanded with Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Godzilla vs. Kong, the animated series Skull Island, and the live-action series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. Director Adam Wingard‘s Godzilla vs. Kong sequel Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is in theatres now and surpassing expectations, with its opening box office numbers being almost double what had been predicted for it. So it’s understandable that Legendary is telling The Hollywood Reporter they’re feeling good about the future of the MonsterVerse.

Legendary isn’t ready to make any sequel announcements just yet, but when The Hollywood Reporter asked what’s next, Mary Parent, the company’s chairman of worldwide production, told them, “ This (box office) is certainly an exciting result. We are in a good position to continue the journey, but let’s see how Godzilla x Kong unfolds. These are early days, but we are certainly feeling good. “

Wingard previously told the trade, “ There’s always the seduction of making a trilogy out of it, and I think that there’s some untapped areas to go into. There’s also ways to continue to innovate the stylized approach to the MonsterVerse, and what’s great about the MonsterVerse is that it’s allowed so many different directors to approach it with their unique style and color palette. “

Godzilla remains the top-grossing MonsterVerse film at the domestic box office, having pulled in $200.6 million during its theatrical run – but Godzilla x Kong has already passed $136 million domestically and is expected to knock Godzilla out of the top spot by the time it reaches the end of its run. When it comes to worldwide numbers, Kong: Skull Island is at #1, having made $568 million. Godzilla x Kong is closing in on $363 million worldwide, so it still has a way to go before it can catch (or surpass) that one.

What would you like to see from the MonsterVerse? Do you want a third Godzilla & Kong movie from Adam Wingard? Share your thoughts on this franchise by leaving a comment below.