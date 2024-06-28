Warner Bros. reveals when the next MonsterVerse movie will smash into theaters

With Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire sitting pretty as the highest-grossing movie in the MonsterVerse, it’s no surprise that another installment is on the way. Today, Warner Bros. announced the official release date for the next MonsterVerse movie, which will be smashing into theaters on March 26, 2027.

After helming Godzilla v Kong and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, Adam Wingard was expected to return for more. The studio was keen to have him back, but scheduling issues meant that he had to step down. It was announced earlier this month that Grant Sputore, the director of Hilary Swank’s sci-fi thriller I Am Mother, would be replacing him. The studio had previously tapped Dave Callaham (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) to write the script for the Godzilla x Kong sequel.

Although Wingard is out of the MonsterVerse for the time being, there’s a chance he could come back for another movie. The director has previously said that he would be open to returning. “ There’s always the seduction of making a trilogy out of it, and I think that there’s some untapped areas to go into, ” Wingard said. “T here’s also ways to continue to innovate the stylized approach to the MonsterVerse, and what’s great about the MonsterVerse is that it’s allowed so many different directors to approach it with their unique style and color palette. ” Although I’m sure some fans will miss him, I’m excited to see what someone new will bring to the franchise.