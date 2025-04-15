Sam Neill will face off against some even bigger beasts as he joins Legendary’s next MonsterVerse movie

Sam Neill is no stranger to facing off against giant dinosaurs, but his next project will be on an entirely different level as the iconic actor is set to join the next MonsterVerse movie from Legendary.

Plot details are naturally being kept under wraps at this time, but Legendary has teased that the sequel will feature “ several new human characters alongside the beloved and iconic Titans Godzilla and Kong as they face off against a cataclysmic world-ending threat. “ Kaitlyn Dever (The Last of Us) is set to star in the new MonsterVerse project, with Jack O’Connell (28 Years Later) said to be playing the brother of Dever’s character. Matthew Modine (Stranger Things), Alycia Debnam-Carey (Fear the Walking Dead), and Delroy Lindo (Sinners) have also joined the cast. Dan Stevens (Abigail) is also expected to reprise the role of Trapper, Monarch’s Titan veterinarian who memorably replaced Kong’s infected tooth with a metallic one in the last movie.

After directing the last two films in the MonsterVerse franchise, director Adam Wingard will be sitting this one out. He elected to step away to focus on his upcoming action horror thriller, Onslaught. The studio tapped Grant Sputore, the director of Hilary Swank’s sci-fi thriller I Am Mother, to helm the new installment. Dave Callaham (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) is writing the script. The MonsterVerse film is slated for a March 26, 2027 release.