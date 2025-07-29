Eric Bana’s Untamed is renewed at Netflix for a second season

Untamed was originally set to be a limited series at Netflix, but the Yosemite National Park thriller proved to be popular with audiences as it quickly rose to number 1 on the Netflix English-language TV list after its July 17 launch. Mark L. Smith, who wrote for the show, told Netflix, “Elle [Smith] and I envisioned it as a stand-alone. Six episodes. But then the more that we got into it, it was just such a great cast … it was just like, ‘Oh yeah, how do we keep this going?’” The Smiths are going to have to figure out a way, since Deadline reports that Netflix has renewed the show for another season.

The plot for season one “follows Kyle Turner, a special agent for the National Parks Service who works to enforce human law in nature’s vast wilderness. The investigation of a brutal death sends Turner on a collision course with the dark secrets within the park, and in his own past.” Eric Bana plays Kyle Turner and season two will have him trying to solve another mystery. Bana responded to the news of the renewal with a statement that said, “I am absolutely thrilled that we get the chance to bring another season of Untamed to life. The response to Season 1 has been a testament to the incredible effort by our crew to deliver something truly unique. I can’t wait to take Kyle on his next journey.”