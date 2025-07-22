Untamed: Eric Bana’s new mystery series climbs to #1 on Netflix’s Top 10 list

Untamed, the Yosemite-set mystery series starring Eric Bana (A Sacrifice), debuted on Netflix last week and easily outperformed the competition. It took the #1 spot on Netflix’s Top 10 English TV list with 24.6 million views, overshadowing The Sandman season 2 and Amy Bradley Is Missing.
The six-episode series is a character-driven mystery that follows Kyle Turner (Bana), a special agent for the National Parks Service who works to enforce human law in nature’s vast wilderness. The investigation of a brutal death sends Turner on a collision course with the dark secrets within the park, and in his own past. Untamed also stars Sam Neill (Jurassic World: Dominion), Rosemarie DeWitt (Smile 2), Lily Santiago (La Brea), and Wilson Bethel (Daredevil: Born Again).
Despite being set in Yosemite, the series was actually filmed in my neck of the woods, the wilderness of British Columbia. Bana told People that he loved filming in the province, but he did have one regret: he didn’t get to see a bear. “We were mostly pretty remote up in the mountains during the day, so I was always trying to spot a bear, and I was bitterly disappointed that I didn’t see one,” he said. “[There was] a bear man on set who would come in and ensure there were no grizzlies or black bears.“
Our own Alex Maidy enjoyed the series, despite wishing for a little more to the ending. “Untamed, anchored by Eric Bana’s excellent performance and the natural beauty of Yosemite National Park, is an engaging mystery that delivers a concrete resolution even though it may not live up to the intensity of the investigation. I had hoped for a flashier ending to this mystery, but at least the journey was enjoyable,” he wrote in his review. “Some depth to this story makes it worth watching and commands more attention than Law & Order or other network-caliber cop series. Untamed works well because of the constraints of only having six hours’ worth of storytelling, which keeps the filler and misdirecting to a minimum. I would love to see Eric Bana reprise this character in additional seasons as long as The Smiths stay in charge and keep the story in Yosemite. Untamed is worth checking out.” You can check out the rest of Maidy’s review right here.