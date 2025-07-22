Untamed: Eric Bana’s new mystery series climbs to #1 on Netflix’s Top 10 list

Untamed, the Yosemite-set mystery series starring Eric Bana (A Sacrifice), debuted on Netflix last week and easily outperformed the competition. It took the #1 spot on Netflix’s Top 10 English TV list with 24.6 million views, overshadowing The Sandman season 2 and Amy Bradley Is Missing.

The six-episode series is a character-driven mystery that follows Kyle Turner (Bana), a special agent for the National Parks Service who works to enforce human law in nature’s vast wilderness. The investigation of a brutal death sends Turner on a collision course with the dark secrets within the park, and in his own past. Untamed also stars Sam Neill (Jurassic World: Dominion), Rosemarie DeWitt (Smile 2), Lily Santiago (La Brea), and Wilson Bethel (Daredevil: Born Again).

Despite being set in Yosemite, the series was actually filmed in my neck of the woods, the wilderness of British Columbia. Bana told People that he loved filming in the province, but he did have one regret: he didn’t get to see a bear. “ We were mostly pretty remote up in the mountains during the day, so I was always trying to spot a bear, and I was bitterly disappointed that I didn’t see one, ” he said. “[There was] a bear man on set who would come in and ensure there were no grizzlies or black bears. “