Untamed trailer: Eric Bana mystery thriller series premieres on Netflix later this month

The Netflix streaming service promises that dark secrets will be revealed in their mystery thriller series Untamed , which is set in Yosemite National Park and stars Eric Bana. The six-episode show is scheduled to premiere on Thursday, July 17th – and with that date right around the corner, a full trailer for the show has dropped online. You can check it out in the embed above.

Here’s the logline: A character-driven mystery-thriller that follows Kyle Turner (played by Bana), a special agent for the National Parks Service who works to enforce human law in nature’s vast wilderness. The investigation of a brutal death sends Turner on a collision course with the dark secrets within the park, and in his own past. And here’s some character information: Eric Bana as Kyle Turner, A special agent for the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch (ISB) who works to enforce human law in nature’s vast territories. Sam Neill as Paul Souter. Souter has been the chief park ranger in Yosemite for half his life. He’s a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and friend to Turner. He’s comfortable in all facets of his job, whether it’s dealing with crime inside the park or with the bureaucracy around it. Lily Santiago as Naya Vasquez. An ambitious young, former Los Angeles cop, Vasquez is the newest addition to Yosemite’s ranger squad. She came to the park to find a new life with her 4-year-old son, Gael. Despite being a little green when it comes to a landscape like Yosemite, her strong will, astute investigative skills, and big-city homicide techniques become useful tools in a murder that is distinctly human. Rosemary DeWitt as Jill Bodwin. Jill is Turner’s ex-wife, a former teacher and park counselor, who remarried a few years after their divorce. Despite the fracturing of their marriage, Jill and Turner maintain a strong bond, held together by events from their past. Wilson Bethel as Shane Maguire. A former army ranger, Maguire now uses his skills as the park’s Wildlife Management Officer. Maguire’s a loner, preferring to live by himself in the wilderness where it’s easier to follow his own rules.

Mark L. Smith and Elle Smith serve as the showrunners on Untamed and executive produce the series alongside Eric Bana, John Wells and Erin Jontow via John Wells Productions; Todd Black and Tony Shaw for Escape Artists Entertainment, Steve Lee Jones for Bee Holder Productions; and Cliff Roberts for Syndicate Entertainment.

Are you looking forward to Untamed? Take a look at the trailer, then let us know by leaving a comment below.