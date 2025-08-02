Interview With Artist Kevin Wilson (Awesome Art)

For years, Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net has been about two things only – awesome art and the artists that create it. With that in mind, we thought why not take the first week of the month to showcase these awesome artists even more? Welcome to “Awesome Artist We’ve Found Around The Net.” In this column, we are focusing on one artist and the awesome art that they create, whether they be amateur, up and coming, or well established. The goal is to uncover these artists so even more people become familiar with them. We ask these artists a few questions to see their origins, influences, and more. If you are an awesome artist or know someone that should be featured, feel free to contact me at any time at [email protected].This month we are very pleased to bring you the awesome art of…

Kevin Wilson

Kevin is a UK based Illustrator working primarily in the entertainment industry and the collectible screen-printed poster market. He has worked with clients such as IMAX, Bad Robot, Disney, Marvel, Paramount Pictures and Insight Editions.

JOBLO: What got you started as an artist?

KEVIN: I can’t remember a time when I wasn’t drawing something, and my influences came from everywhere. Dad was in the army and we spent a good portion of my childhood living in Germany. TV wasn’t entirely accessible to a freshly transplanted English kid, so I would colour in my Muppets colouring book and watch a bunch of videotapes on repeat… Goonies, Muppets Take Manhattan, Temple of Doom, Enemy Mine, Innerspace… I loved them all, but more importantly I would study the cover art in detail. I had a vast collection of Garbage Pail Kids and read MAD magazine (at 9 years old I really didn’t understand it, but the artwork was just sublime). I would lie on the floor for hours with a pencil, meticulously recreating all these masterpieces, until one day we bought an Amiga and I discovered Deluxe Paint. I remember the Flintstones movie came out around that time and I spent days replicating the poster art, pixel by pixel.

Years later I went on to study Illustration at Hereford College of Art and Design, and I’ve worked professionally for the last 18 years or so in some capacity, primarily in entertainment marketing.

Who were some of your favorite artists growing up?

While I couldn’t name any of them, those Garbage Pail Kids artists influenced me greatly. That art remains some of my favourite to this day. Aside from that my answers would be unashamedly mainstream; Roger Kastel, Drew Struzan, Saul Bass, Bob Ross, Norman Rockwell, Tim Sale, and perhaps lesser known names such as Carl Ramsey and Renato Casaro.

I used to read a lot of ‘Making of’ books, so I used to idolise concept and matte painting artists like Ralph McQuarrie, Ian McCaig, Crash McCreery and Brian Froud.

Who do you really dig these days, follow on Instagram?

I dread questions like this, because I’m obviously going to shout out my friends and contemporaries, but I’m also going to miss someone, so I’ll keep it short and just mention a select few.

Marko Manev is like a brother, we’ll check in daily. I love his use of light and shade, particularly in his noir series (one day he’ll do the Jurassic Park set I’ve been begging him for). Dave O’Flanagan has been putting out some great work, so I hope to see much more from him. Chris Thornley (Raid 71) is something of a mentor, he’s able to achieve so much detail with very minimal mark-making, a quality I envy.

I’ve been loving the work put out by Matt Ryan Tobin, Bella Grace, Daniel Danger, Doaly and Devin Elle Kurtz..

To be honest I get on Instagram for a bit of escapism, so I enjoy original creators such as Lewis Rossignol.

What advice would you have for budding artists today?

I’ve actually shared this advice many times when talking with art students. It’s not my advice, it was actually a letter sent by Pixar’s Pete Docter in reply to an aspiring writer, Johnny Michael. In that letter Pete wrote “Do it! If you love to write, write. Create plays. Write novels. It takes time and practice to develop your skills.”

I tell art students the very same thing. Draw. Draw what you love. Draw whatever you want. It doesn’t matter what it is, or how good it is, just draw. Every crappy drawing you do will make the next one a little less crappy, and every great drawing you do will make the next one a little greater.

What should we be looking out for from you in the future?

It’s always difficult to talk about anything specific as it’s all tied up in NDAs or hasn’t been announced yet, but I have things at various stages of the pipeline with Bottleneck Gallery, Vice Press and Iam8bit which I should be able to share soon.

In the far future, who knows, maybe one day I’ll get to produce the Jurassic Park card game I’ve dreamt of, or finish my Muppet movie script. I love creating more than just art in my spare time.

Being a fansite, we have to ask you… What are some of your favorite movies/TV shows of all time?

Where to start?

All time favourites have to be Back to the Future, Jurassic Park, Labyrinth, Muppet Christmas Carol, Return of the Jedi, Ghostbusters, Planet of the Apes (1968), Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Moana, Anchorman, Rogue One, This is Spinal Tap, LOST, Deadwood, The Righteous Gemstones.

More recently I’ve enjoyed Brian & Charles, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, The Rehearsal and Blue Eye Samurai.

