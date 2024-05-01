Dan Schneider files lawsuit against Quiet on Set producers for falsely implying he was involved in sexual abuse

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV was a bombshell documentary series which put the spotlight on the toxic and disturbing culture behind the scenes at Nickelodeon during the late 1990s and early 2000s. Particular focus was paid to Dan Schneider, the producer behind many of Nickelodeon’s biggest hits during that time, but he’s fighting back with a lawsuit against the producers of Quiet on Set.

While Dan Scheider has apologized for the behaviour that was depicted on Quiet on Set, he feels that the documentary series has destroyed his “ legacy and reputation ” by alleging that he was a sexual abuser. The documentary revealed that dialogue coach Brian Peck and former production assistant Jason Handy were child sexual abusers, with Peck serving 16 months in prison for sexually assaulting Drake Bell. While Scheider hasn’t been accused of any sexual abuse, he believes the documentary implies that he was either involved or knew about the crimes committed by Peck and Handy.

“ Recently the docuseries Quiet on Set highlighted mistakes I made and poor judgment I exhibited during my time at Nickelodeon, most of which happened decades ago during my early career as a producer, working on shows for Tollin/Robbins Productions, ” Scheider said in a statement. “ There is no doubt that I was sometimes a bad leader. I am sincerely apologetic and regretful for that behavior, and I will continue to take accountability for it. “

Scheider continued: “ However, after seeing Quiet on Set and its trailer, and the reactions to them, I sadly have no choice but to take legal action against the people behind it,” he continued. “In their successful attempt to mislead viewers and increase ratings, they went beyond reporting the truth and falsely implied that I was involved in or facilitated horrific crimes for which actual child predators have been prosecuted and convicted. I have no objection to anyone highlighting my failures as a boss, but it is wrong to mislead millions of people to the false conclusion that I was in any way involved in heinous acts like those committed by child predators. I owe it to myself, my family, and the many wonderful people involved in making these shows to set the record straight. “

In the lawsuit, Dan Schneider accuses Warner Bros, Maxine Productions, Sony Pictures, and Quiet on the Set producers Mary Robertson and Emma Schwartz of defamation.