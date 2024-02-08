Quiet on Set: Trailer for the documentary exposing Dan Schneider’s behavior at Nickelodeon revealed

After years of certain revelations coming to light, a four-part series explores the sinister goings-on behind popular Nickelodeon TV shows.

By

Those of us who grew up watching Nickelodeon’s 90s slate of shows are about to be shocked to know how bad things actually were behind the scenes. When the kids’ network added more than cartoons and children’s entertainers/game shows to their schedule, it seemed like the channel was really reaching its audience by having shows for kids and featuring kids. It would make the network much hipper, and the man behind it all was Dan Schneider. Formerly a teen actor on the 80s sitcom Head of the Class, Schneider struck it big when he produced the sketch show, All That, which was in the vein of Saturday Night Live but with younger comedian performers.

The Hollywood Reporter has revealed the trailer for the new docuseries from Investigation Discovery. Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV is a four-part series that will be exploring all the sinister behavior that Dan Schneider had been accused of instituting in the making of all of Nickelodeon’s hit shows. Quiet on Set interviews female employees who worked on Schneider’s many shows. The docuseries is directed by Mary Robertson and Emma Schwartz.

Schneider’s behavior was somewhat brought to the spotlight, but never truly explored in depth…until now. The famous kids network would separate with the prolific showrunner in 2018 after 25 years of collaboration. Nickelodeon would release a statement that said, “Following many conversations together about next directions and future opportunities, Nickelodeon and our longtime creative partner Dan Schneider/Schneider’s Bakery have agreed to not extend the current deal.”

After All That, Schneider would roll out hit-after-hit with shows like The Amanda Show, What I Like About You, Drake & Josh, Zoey 101, iCarly, Victorious and Sam & Cat. His projects would launch talents like Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell, Victoria Justice, Miranda Cosgrove, Jennette McCurdy and Amanda Bynes. Many have speculated that Bynes’ erratic behavior in the past few years stemmed from alleged psychological and physical abuse she sustained from working with Schneider. There is even a tease at the end of the trailer that a big name may show up to give their personal account. Could it be possibly Bynes? The unfortunate thing is…it could be a number of notable names.

The Quiet on Set series will premiere across two nights on ID on March 17 and March 18.

Source: THR
Tags: , , ,
icon More TV Trailers
dan schneider, nickelodeon
Quiet on Set: Trailer for the documentary exposing Dan Schneider’s behavior at Nickelodeon revealed
Apple TV+ 2024 Preview includes sneak peeks at Presumed Innocent, Sugar, and more
The Family Stallone
The Family Stallone Season 2 trailer finds Sly and his nearest and dearest delivering a TKO to reality TV
Avatar: The Last Airbender trailer: Aang, Kitara, and Sokka embark on a grand adventure to align the elements
View All

About the Author

1294 Articles Published

E.J. is a News Editor at JoBlo, as well as a Video Editor, Writer, and Narrator for some of the movie retrospectives on our JoBlo Originals YouTube channel, including Reel Action, Revisited and some of the Top 10 lists. He is a graduate of the film program at Missouri Western State University with concentrations in performance, writing, editing and directing.

Latest Dan Schneider News

Latest TV News

TV Reviews

Shōgun TV Review

Hiroyuki Sanada produces and leads a stellar take on James Clavell’s novel that surpasses the 1980 network mini-series.

Load more articles