HBO’s latest Dune: Prophecy teaser trailer unleashes the true power of the Sisterhood as the world stands on the brink of change

While we wait for more news about Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Messiah, HBO is ready to tease more of its upcoming Dune: Prophecy series. Hailing from the expansive universe of Dune, created by acclaimed author Frank Herbert, the story takes place 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides. Dune: Prophecy follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit. Today’s Dune: Prophecy teaser previews the intense events that shaped the grim future awaiting Paul Atreides and his devoted followers. Dune: Prophecy is inspired by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson’s novel Sisterhood of Dune. The 6-episode presentation debuts in November on HBO and will be available to stream on Max.

Dune: Prophecy will be “told through the eyes of a mysterious order of women known as the Bene Gesserit. Given extraordinary abilities by their mastery of the body and the mind, the Bene Gesserit expertly weave through the feudal politics and intrigue of The Imperium, pursuing plans of their own that will ultimately lead them to the enigmatic planet Arrakis, known to its inhabitants as Dune.” The six-episode series is set “10,000 years prior to the events of Dune and follows the Harkonnen Sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect known as the Bene Gesserit.”

The series stars Emily Watson as Valya Harkonnen, leader of the sisterhood, Olivia Williams as Tula Harkonnen, Valya’s sister, Jodhi May as Empress Natalya, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina as Princess Ynez, Shalom Brune-Franklin as Mikaela, Faoileann Cunningham as Sister Jen, Aoife Hinds as Sister Emeline, Chloe Lea as Lila, Travis Fimmel as Desmond Hart, Mark Strong as Emperor Javicco Corrino, Jade Anouka as Sister Theodosia, and Chris Manson as Keiran Atreides.

The original plan was for Villeneuve to helm the series in addition to his big screen directorial duties. Dune: Prophecy, originally announced as Dune: The Sisterhood, went into production in November 2022 with Chernobyl director Johan Renck behind the camera. Why wouldn’t the visionary director of the feature films be making the series? It all came down to timing. With Legendary originally acquiring the rights to the Herbert novels in 2016 and announcing Villeneuve as director in 2017, he was deep into the project by the 2019 announcement of Dune: The Sisterhood. While Jon Spaihts was showrunner for the series, he departed in 2019 to focus on Dune: Part Two, something Villeneuve also opted to make his primary project. That shifted the series to Dana Calvo as showrunner alongside executive producers, including novelist Kevin J. Anderson, co-writer of dozens of Dune prequels and sequels alongside Brian and Kim Herbert, the children of Frank Herbert.

Today’s Dune: Prophecy teaser offers a close look at the dark intent behind the politics and shaping of a world on the brink of war and collapse. Villeneuve made it clear that the Sisterhood is not to be trifled with, and Dune: Prophecy is poised to show how dangerous a group with the power over a person’s will could become.

What do you think of HBO’s Dune: Prophecy teaser? Let us know in the comments section below.