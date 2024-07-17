New Dune: Prophecy teaser trailer will drop tomorrow

Dune: Part Two won’t be our only trip to Frank Herbert’s sci-fi universe this year, as Dune: Prophecy is set to debut on HBO this fall. We’re set to get a fresh look at Dune: Prophecy as it’s been revealed that a new teaser trailer for the prequel series will drop tomorrow. Can’t wait!

Dune: Prophecy will be “ told through the eyes of a mysterious order of women known as the Bene Gesserit. Given extraordinary abilities by their mastery of the body and the mind, the Bene Gesserit expertly weave through the feudal politics and intrigue of The Imperium, pursuing plans of their own that will ultimately lead them to the enigmatic planet Arrakis, known to its inhabitants as Dune. ” The six-episode series is set “ 10,000 years prior to the events of Dune and follows the Harkonnen Sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect known as the Bene Gesserit. “

The series stars Emily Watson as Valya Harkonnen, leader of the sisterhood, Olivia Williams as Tula Harkonnen, Valya’s sister, Jodhi May as Empress Natalya, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina as Princess Ynez, Shalom Brune-Franklin as Mikaela, Faoileann Cunningham as Sister Jen, Aoife Hinds as Sister Emeline, Chloe Lea as Lila, Travis Fimmel as Desmond Hart, Mark Strong as Emperor Javicco Corrino, Jade Anouka as Sister Theodosia, and Chris Manson as Keiran Atreides.

As for where the Dune franchise goes next, Denis Villeneuve will return for Dune Messiah, although he previously said he wanted to take a break from Arrakis after spending the last six years working on the first two movies.

“ I felt that it was a good idea to move forward right after Part One. We were already designing, writing et cetera. But it also meant that for six years I was on Arrakis non-stop, and I think it will be healthy to step back a little bit, ” Villeneuve said. “ First, make sure that we have a strong screenplay. The thing I want to avoid is not having something ready. I never did it, and now I feel it could be dangerous because of the enthusiasm. We need to make sure all the ideas are on paper. “

Villeneuve added, “ If we go back, it needs to be real, it needs to be relevant, if ever I do Dune Messiah, [it’s] because it’s going to be better than Part Two. Otherwise, I don’t do it. ” Earlier this year, the director said he was already writing the third installment. “ That anger [felt by Zendaya’s character at the end of Dune: Part Two] is tremendous, ” he said. “ I don’t want to reveal what I’m going to do with the third movie. I know exactly what to do. I’m writing it right now. But there’s a lot of firepower there, and I’m very excited about that decision. “

However, Warner Bros. slated an “Untitled Denis Villeneuve Event Film” for a December 18, 2026 release last month, leading some to wonder whether the director could be returning to the franchise sooner than expected.

Be sure to check back here tomorrow for the new Dune: Prophecy teaser trailer!