Nia Long to play Katherine Jackson in Antoine Fuqua’s Michael Jackson biopic

Lionsgate and Universal Pictures International announced that Nia Long will play Katherine Jackson in the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic currently in production.

In a statement, Nia Long said, “ Katherine Jackson is an incredible pillar of strength and grace for the entire Jackson family. As a mother, she was selfless and endured forces beyond her control yet still managed to help build a legacy beyond measure. I am honored to bring her voice to the screen and share Michael Jackson’s story with audiences everywhere. “

Producer Graham King said, “ Beyond Nia’s incredible talent, I was deeply moved by her connection to the material and her commitment to honoring Katherine and the love she had for her son. ” Director Antoine Fuqua added, “ Nia has delivered iconic performances throughout her career. I’ve been a fan for a long time because her characters stay with you. I’m excited to now work alongside her as she pours all of that into Katherine Jackson: a woman who was the glue, the rock, and the heart of the Jackson family during its best and its most turbulent times .”

In addition to Nia Long as Katherine Jackson, the biopic also stars Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson, Katherine’s husband; Juliano Krue Valdi as young Michael Jackson; and Jackson’s real-life nephew Jaafar Jackson as the adult version of Michael. Long was last seen starring alongside Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, Lauren London, David Duchovny, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus in Kenya Barris’ You People, a romantic comedy release on Netflix last year.