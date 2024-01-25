Michael: Colman Domingo to play Jackson family patriarch Joe Jackson in Michael Jackson biopic

Antoine Fuqua’s Michael Jackson biopic, Michael, is ready to welcome Colman Domingo (The Color Purple, Rustin, Candyman) to the cast as the Jackson family patriarch Joe Jackson. MJ’s father is known as a controversial figure in the King of Pop’s life, with talk about Joe’s hard-driving, singularly focused personality being a specter in Michael’s life.

Lionsgate introduces Jackson’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson, to worldwide audiences in the starring role of the beloved musical icon. Antoine Fuqua (Training Day, The Equalizer films) will direct the film with Oscar winner Graham King/GK Films (Bohemian Rhapsody, The Aviator, The Departed) producing from a script by three-time Oscar nominee John Logan.

According to Lionsgate, Michael will bring audiences a riveting and honest portrayal of the brilliant yet complicated man who became known worldwide as the King of Pop. The film presents his triumphs and tragedies on an epic, cinematic scale — from his human side and personal struggles to his undeniable creative genius, captured by his most iconic performances. As never before, audiences will experience an inside look into one of the most influential, trailblazing artists the world has ever known.

Courtesy of Lionsgate’s official press release for Michael:

“Few actors present themselves with Colman’s screen presence and force of will,” said King. “We’re so fortunate to have an actor with his undeniable talent portraying Joe Jackson on screen. We couldn’t be more excited to have him join us on this journey.”

Fuqua added, “Colman has such incredible range – he puts in the work to deeply inhabit his characters and understand their true essence and motivation. I’m grateful to be working with an actor with his passion and ability to portray the many sides of Joe Jackson: a husband, a father and a manager.”

Domingo said, “I’m excited to be a part of a film that explores both the complicated soul of the legendary Michael Jackson as well as his impact on music and culture as a global icon. Not only am I fortunate to have a rich, complex and flawed character to portray in Joe Jackson, but I also have a front row seat for Jaafar’s incredible transformation. After seeing him in rehearsal, my mind was blown. There is something divine about the way that Jaafar is channeling his late uncle. His talent and embodiment of Michael’s essence is simply on another level.”

Sadly, Joe Jackson’s involvement in the Jackson family legacy is fraught with negativity. In the 1980s, Joe’s image was shattered when stories of him being abusive began making the rounds. Several of his children became estranged from him throughout the years, with Michael saying his father was physically and emotionally abusive. Joe denied the allegations when he was still alive. It goes without saying it will be interesting to see how Colman Domingo portrays Joe in Fuqua’s biopic.

Are you looking forward to Antoine Fuqua’s Michael? Let us know in the comments section below.