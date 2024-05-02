Abracadabra! Rosamund Pike joins the cast of Now You See Me 3

Saltburn star Rosamund Pike has joined the cast of Now You See Me 3 in what is being described as a pivotal role.

Rosamund Pike (Saltburn) is set to join the cast of Now You See Me 3, the upcoming sequel to the magical heist franchise.

Exactly who Rosamund Pike will play in Now You See Me 3 is being kept under wraps, but it’s said to be a “pivotal role.” Perhaps she will be the latest target of the Four Horseman? Original cast members Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, Dave Franco, and Morgan Freeman are expected to reprise their roles. It was also announced last month that Justice Smith (Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves), Dominic Sessa (The Holdovers), and Ariana Greenblatt (Borderlands) would be joining the project.

Now You See Me 3 will reintroduce audiences to “the thieving illusionists known as the Four Horseman while introducing audiences to a new generation of magicians.“ The studio is also envisioning the sequel as the launching pad for the future of the franchise.

Now You See Me 3 will be directed by Ruben Fleischer, with Eric Warren Singer, Seth Graham-Smith, and Mike Lesslie having penned various drafts of the script. Earlier this year, Jesse Eisenberg told Collider that he’s already read the script and hopes production will begin within the next six months. “Yeah, I did [read the script]. Hopefully it will happen in the next six months. I think it will, it seems like it will. Yeah, it’s really great,” Eisenberg said. “For me, the thing I love about it so much, having just read the script, it celebrates intelligence and it’s non-violent but exciting, and it’s so weird to see that because it sounds so obvious, and it sounds like that would be common, but it’s actually quite uncommon to have a movie that’s this franchise, this Hollywood-style movie that’s really just about teamwork and intelligence, rather than just violence.

Rosamund Pike has several projects on her slate, including Babak Anvari’s psychological thriller Hallow Road, as well as a small role in Guy Ritchie’s action thriller In the Grey. She also stars in Prime Video’s The Wheel of Time series, with the third season of the fantasy series set to premiere next year.

