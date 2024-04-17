Update: Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa join Ariana Greenblatt in Now You See Me 3

Update: THR has added that Justice Smith (Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves) and Dominic Sessa (The Holdovers) will be joining Ariana Greenblatt in Now You See Me 3. The new film will reintroduce audiences to “ the thieving illusionists known as the Four Horseman while introducing audiences to a new generation of magicians. “

— Original article follows —

Deadline reports that Ariana Greenblatt is set to join the cast of Now You See Me 3, the upcoming sequel to the magical heist franchise. Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla, Fisher, Dave Franco, and Morgan Freeman are all expected to return. Greenblatt is one of Hollywood’s rising stars. She’s had some major roles over the last few years, including playing young Gamora in Avengers: Infinity War, young Ahsoka Tano in Ahsoka, and a featured role in Barbie. She’s also set to play Tiny Tina in the upcoming Borderlands movie, but more on that later.

Now You See Me 3 will be directed by Ruben Fleischer, with Eric Warren Singer, Seth Graham-Smith, and Mike Lesslie having penned various drafts of the script. Just last month, Jesse Eisenberg told Collider that he’s already read the script and hopes production will begin within the next six months. “ Yeah, I did [read the script]. Hopefully it will happen in the next six months. I think it will, it seems like it will. Yeah, it’s really great, ” Eisenberg said. “ For me, the thing I love about it so much, having just read the script, it celebrates intelligence and it’s non-violent but exciting, and it’s so weird to see that because it sounds so obvious, and it sounds like that would be common, but it’s actually quite uncommon to have a movie that’s this franchise, this Hollywood-style movie that’s really just about teamwork and intelligence, rather than just violence. “

Ariana Greenblatt will next be seen playing Tiny Tina in Borderlands, a live-action movie based on the video game franchise. The ensemble cast includes Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Edgar Ramírez, Florian Munteanu, Gina Gershon, and Jamie Lee Curtis.

“ Lilith (Blanchett), an infamous outlaw with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home planet of Pandora to find the missing daughter of the universe’s most powerful S.O.B., Atlas (Ramirez), ” read the official synopsis. “ Lilith allies with an unexpected team – Roland (Hart), a former elite mercenary, now desperate for redemption; Tiny Tina (Greenblatt), a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg (Munteanu), Tina’s musclebound, rhetorically challenged protector; Tannis (Curtis), the scientist with a tenuous grip on sanity; and Claptrap (Black), a persistently wiseass robot. These unlikely heroes must battle alien monsters and dangerous bandits to find and protect the missing girl, who may hold the key to unimaginable power. The fate of the universe could be in their hands – but they’ll be fighting for something more: each other. “

Borderlands will hit theaters on August 9th.