Now You See Me 3: Lionsgate sets 2025 release for the sequel

The Four Horseman will be back in action next year as Lionsgate has slated Now You See Me 3 for a November 14, 2025 release. By the time the threequel comes out, it will have been nearly ten years since the release of the last movie.

Plot details for the magical heist sequel are being kept under wraps, but original cast members Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, Dave Franco, and Morgan Freeman are all expected to reprise their roles. It was also announced earlier this year that Justice Smith (Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves), Dominic Sessa (The Holdovers), Ariana Greenblatt (Borderlands), and Rosamund Pike (Saltburn) would be joining the project, with Pike said to be playing a “ pivotal role ” in the movie. I can imagine her being the latest target of the Four Horseman.

Now You See Me 3 will reintroduce audiences to “ the thieving illusionists known as the Four Horseman while introducing audiences to a new generation of magicians. ” The studio envisions the sequel as the launching pad for the franchise’s future. Given the fresh young cast members, you might be able to tell who this “new generation” of magicians will be.