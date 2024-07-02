Now You See Me 3: Lionsgate sets 2025 release for the sequel

The Four Horseman will be back in action next year as Lionsgate has slated Now You See Me 3 for a November 14, 2025 release. By the time the threequel comes out, it will have been nearly ten years since the release of the last movie.
Plot details for the magical heist sequel are being kept under wraps, but original cast members Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, Dave Franco, and Morgan Freeman are all expected to reprise their roles. It was also announced earlier this year that Justice Smith (Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves), Dominic Sessa (The Holdovers), Ariana Greenblatt (Borderlands), and Rosamund Pike (Saltburn) would be joining the project, with Pike said to be playing a “pivotal role” in the movie. I can imagine her being the latest target of the Four Horseman.
Now You See Me 3 will reintroduce audiences to “the thieving illusionists known as the Four Horseman while introducing audiences to a new generation of magicians.” The studio envisions the sequel as the launching pad for the franchise’s future. Given the fresh young cast members, you might be able to tell who this “new generation” of magicians will be.
Now You See Me 3 will be directed by Ruben Fleischer, with Eric Warren Singer, Seth Graham-Smith, and Mike Lesslie having penned various drafts of the script. Earlier this year, Jesse Eisenberg told Collider that he’s already read the script and hopes production will begin within the next six months. “Yeah, I did [read the script]. Hopefully it will happen in the next six months. I think it will, it seems like it will. Yeah, it’s really great,” Eisenberg said. “For me, the thing I love about it so much, having just read the script, it celebrates intelligence and it’s non-violent but exciting, and it’s so weird to see that because it sounds so obvious, and it sounds like that would be common, but it’s actually quite uncommon to have a movie that’s this franchise, this Hollywood-style movie that’s really just about teamwork and intelligence, rather than just violence.“
Follow the JOBLO MOVIE NETWORK
Follow us on YOUTUBE
Follow ARROW IN THE HEAD
Follow AITH on YOUTUBE