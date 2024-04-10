In the Grey: Guy Ritchie teams Jake Gyllenhaal, Henry Cavill for heist movie

Guy Ritchie has paired Jake Gyllenhaal with Henry Cavill and Eiza Gonzalez for the heist movie and potential franchise starter In the Grey

Attendees expecting to see a preview of director Guy Ritchie‘s World War II spy action comedy film The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare during the Lionsgate panel at CinemaCon today were surprised to see a trailer for the next Ritchie movie Lionsgate will be releasing after The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, a “huge heist action movie called” In the Grey , which stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Ungentlemanly cast members Henry Cavill and Eiza Gonzalez!

JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray was in the audience, and he reports that it looks to be “a good buddy movie for Cavil and Gyllenhaal.” Apparently Lionsgate is hoping In the Grey will launch a franchise.

Cavill came out on stage after the trailer was shown and “made a joke about his Ungentlemanly Warfare facial hair, saying he enjoyed it as opposed to ‘a controversial mustache’ at one point in his career. Lionsgate is investing heavily in Cavil as he’s doing Highlander for them as well.”

While we wait to hear more about In the Grey, including a release date, Lionsgate is gearing up to release The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare (which is set to reach theatres on April 19th). Based on the book “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare: How Churchill’s Secret Warriors Set Europe Ablaze and Gave Birth to Modern Black Ops” by Damien Lewis, that film has the following synopsis: Based upon recently declassified files of the British War Department and inspired by true events, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is an action-comedy that tells the story of the first-ever special forces organization formed during WWII by UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill and a small group of military officials including author Ian Fleming. The top-secret combat unit, composed of a motley crew of rogues and mavericks, goes on a daring mission against the Nazis using entirely unconventional and utterly “ungentlemanly” fighting techniques. Ultimately, their audacious approach changed the course of the war and laid the foundation for the British SAS and modern Black Ops warfare.

Cavill and Gonzalez are joined in the cast by Alan Ritchson (Reacher), Alex Pettyfer (In Time), Hero Fiennes Tiffin (After We Fall), Babs Olusamokun (Dune), Henrique Zaga (Beyond the Universe), Til Schweiger (Inglourious Basterds), Henry Golding (Snake Eyes), and Cary Elwes (The Princess Bride).

