Highlander reboot will finally start filming in January

Trying to get a reboot of the 1986 classic Highlander (watch it HERE) into production has been a long, tough process. Sixteen years have gone by since the project was first announced. It’s been nearly eight years since John Wick franchise director Chad Stahelski signed on to take the helm, and Henry Cavill of Man of Steel and The Witcher was cast in the lead role three years ago. Now it looks like the long wait for the Highlander reboot will be ending soon, as Stahelski has told Collider that filming begins in January!

Speaking to Collider’s Steve Weintraub at the Mediterranean Film Festival in Malta, Stahelski said, “ We start shooting in January in Scotland, that’s why I go right after I leave. I go to Scotland on Monday to do the final location scout. It’s another opportunity to do a property that I love. I love what it’s about, I love working with immortality and love stories through time. I think it’s a good way to take a great period piece, and sci-fi, and mix them together. “

The original Highlander had the following synopsis: When the mystical Russell Nash kills a man in a sword fight in a New York City parking lot, he leaves a sliver of an ancient weapon lodged in a car in the process. After brilliant forensics specialist Brenda Wyatt recovers evidence of the mysterious weapon, she and her partner, Lt. Frank Moran, embark on an investigation of Nash that will land them in the middle of a dangerous, centuries-old feud between powerful immortals.

The Highlander reboot is believed to have a budget in the $100 million range. Stahelski is working with producer Neal H. Moritz and the estate of the late Peter S. Davis (producer of the original film) on the project. So far, Cavill is the only officially confirmed cast member, but there was a rumor that Michael Fassbender (X-Men: First Class) might be in the running to play the main villain.

